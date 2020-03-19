The Porterville Historical Museum has had to close due to the coronavirus.
That puts on hold the exhibit the museum has that pays tribute to the history of the Porterville Public Library and Firefighters. The exhibit was supposed to debut today but the museum posted on its Facebook page it was closed and hoped to re-open in April at which time the library-Firefighters exhibit will debut.
Obviously with the closure of the museum all of its other events have been postponed as well. That means the Antique Arms and Appraisal Fair scheduled for Sunday, March 22 has been postponed.
The fair provides a chance for those to have their antique treasures appraised by local experts. Local historian Bill Horst was also scheduled to lead a discussion about antique guns and blade weapons at the fair.
But the museum also posted this message on its Facebook page: “REMEMBER, HISTORY IS MADE EVERY DAY. WE WILL BE BACK!”