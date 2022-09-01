With the excessive heat warning now ongoing and lasting through Wednesday after Labor Day, the city of Porterville will offer cooling centers from today through Wednesday after Labor Day.
A cooling center will be offered at the Porterville Transit Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information call 791-7800. The transit center is located at 61 West Oak.
The Porterville Temporary Library located adjacent to Grocery Outlet, 50 West Olive, Suite B, can also be used as a cooling center and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information call 784-0177.
Porterville City Hall on Main Street will also be offering as a cooling center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information call 782-7466.
In addition the Fallen Heroes Park Splash Pad at 356 E. Chase will be operating Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
CITY POOL
The City Pool at Murry Park will also be open from Saturday through Monday on Labor Day weekend. Recreational swim hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m.
Cost of admission is $1 for those 12 and under and $2 for adults. There's limited capacity and reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made at the following link: https://ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/parks___facilities/pool/index.php
As of Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service forecast the excessive heat to last through Wednesday and has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service has forecast for a high of 104 today with an overnight low of 76 as of Thursday afternoon. Friday's high is expected to be 106 with a low of 75.
Saturday's high is expected to be 105 with a low of 76. Sunday's high is expected to be 106 with a low of 77.
Monday's high is expected to be 106 with a low of 78, Tuesday's high is expected to be 107 and Wednesday's high is expected to be 105.