Two convicted felons have been arrested after a traffic stop.
Gabriel Sanchez, 30 of Porterville, and Andrew Crews, 30 of Porterville, were arrested.
At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the Sub 100 Block of East Olive Avenue. During the investigation, driver Sanchez and passenger Cruz, were contacted.
Sanchez was found to be on active county probation, Cruz was found to be on PRCS and both were determined to be convicted felons. During the investigation, Officers discovered and located two loaded semi-automatic pistols, one of which was reported stolen out of the Lindsay Police Department.
Officers also located brass knuckles and approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Additionally, Sanchez was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, unlicensed and was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Cruz was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of approximately 4.5 grams of cocaine.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being in possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while unlicensed.
Cruz was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being in possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine.
Sanchez and Cruz were booked at the South County Detention Facility where they're both being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.