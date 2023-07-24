A convicted felon suspected of having a weapon was arrested.
Julia Estrada Ramirez, 36 of Porterville, was arrested.
A Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 700 block of South Plano Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Contact was made with the driver Ramirez.
During the stop Ramirez admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded Ruger LCP under the driver seat.
During the investigation Ramirez was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Ramirez was arrested for concealing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Ramirez was booked at the South County Detention Facility.