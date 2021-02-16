A convicted felon who appeared to have been involved in narcotics sales has been arrested.
Roberto Santoyo, 40 of Porterville, was arrested.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation in the sub 100 block of South Main Street. The driver was identified as Santoyo. Santoyo was found to have four active warrants for his arrest, related to narcotic and traffic offenses. During the investigation, Santoyo was determined to be operating the vehicle while under the influence.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and signs of narcotic sales. Further investigation revealed Santoyo was a previously convicted felon and prevented from lawfully possessing a firearm.
Santoyo was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Under the Influence While in Possession of a Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale, and the confirmed warrants. He's being held in lieu of $130,000 bail.