A man accused of assaulting a clerk after being asked to wear a mask has been arrested.
Nicholas Nosce, 26 of Woodland, was arrested.
At about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the AM/PM at 700 S. Jaye Street regarding a customer assaulting a clerk. Nosce was at the business for fuel when he went inside for coffee.
Nosce wasn't wearing a mask and was advised by the clerk he would need to put on a mask before making any purchases. Nosce became upset and threw the hot coffee on the clerk and the register before walking outside.
Nosce was contacted at his vehicle at the gas pumps and was found to have a felony arrest warrant from another county. Nosce was arrested without incident.
A loaded rifle was located inside Nosce’s vehicle along with suspected methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed Nosce was a previously convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Nosce was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility, for booking and was being held in lieu of $135,000 bail.
The Porterville Police Department states the City of Porterville Municipal Code now requires face coverings be worn in accordance of the California Department of Health's Guidance for the use of Face Coverings.
For further information refer to the Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings located at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Prog.../CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.