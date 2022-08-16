What happens if prices double, and wages double as well? Nothing. That’s because to economists, the “real” value of things doesn’t change when the price changes, as long as our ability to pay for them changes proportionately. Unfortunately, wages and prices don’t often change at the same rate.
Inflation has three causes: Increased demand, decreased supply, and greed. The COVID pandemic caused breaks in the supply chain worldwide, and started the current wave of inflation. Various restrictions in oil production and refining added to that pressure. Russia’s war against Ukraine has led to restricted oil and natural gas supplies from Russia, and that has exacerbated the crisis. That’s a case of decreased supply due to force majeure.
But supply can also be decreased deliberately. Five of the American oil refineries that were operating at the start of 2020 are closed down now. Reduced demand for gasoline during the pandemic prompted these shuttering, A Philadelphia refinery was shut down following a huge explosion, and a Louisiana refinery was wiped out by a hurricane, and neither has reopened. But the others were closed to decrease supply.
Existing refineries are operating at 90 percent to 95 percent capacity. There’s no way to increase production immediately. And a spokesman for Oil Price Information Service says that given the trend toward electric vehicles, restarting shuttered refineries doesn’t make sense. The resulting high profits aren’t discouraging oil producers from continuing to do what they’re doing — skimming the cream from the market. Exxon’s first quarter profits were the largest in history. So why would they ever increase capacity? Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron, recently said “My personal view is there will never be another refinery built in the United States.”
So the cost of fuel is up, and that’s led to higher prices in everything else. Have you seen nectarines at $4 a pound in local stores? Inflation in the U.S. is officially at 8.5 percent today. So why did the price of nectarines in SaveMart just double? Greed.
Companies have realized as long as we’re dumb enough to believe them, they can make money by lying to us. So they lie. Surprise, surprise.
How can we control inflation? The Federal Reserve is tasked with controlling inflation in our country. You may be surprised to know their goal is actually to maintain inflation, not at zero, but at around two percent. They also seek to manage the rate of unemployment, with a target of three to four percent. Not zero, but four percent. We can’t avoid inflation, so we just manage it.
And how does the Fed manage inflation? They raise the “discount rate,” the rate charged to banks to borrow enough to meet their “reserve requirement” (currently zero, but usually 10 to 20 percent of deposits) every evening. If they raise that rate, banks won’t lend out as much money, so they don’t have to pay that higher rate on their reserve shortfall. They have a few other tools, like “open market operations (buying and selling Treasury bills),” but that’s about it. You might not like it, but that’s how they do it.
I talked with a woman the other day who told me she wanted to blame President Biden for inflation, because she doesn’t like him. But how much sway does President Biden have in these matters? Absolutely NONE. He can ask them nicely, but they’ll do what they think best, and since they’re economists and he’s not, they’ll probably refuse (politely, I assume).
But you and I CAN do something about inflation: Spend less money. Refuse to pay the inflated price of things that just went up 50 percent because 2 percent of what it costs to make that product went up. Fight back. Go without. It won’t kill you. You’ll spend less at the grocery store if you don’t go to the grocery store, and your family won’t starve if you spend less on the 2,000 calories per day they actually need. While my father was away in a tuberculosis sanitarium for a year in 1956, we lived on $20 a week in public assistance, and we never went hungry. Remember victory gardens? Ask your great-grandparents.
Eventually, we’ll see prices come down, or our incomes go up, or a combination thereof. Until then, make it a game. But play to win. You’re helping your neighbors while you help yourself. Stores can respond to pain, too.
