Additional Cars under the Stars Drive-in movie nights, the fireworks ordinance, and the second-dose COVID Vaccination Clinic at the Porterville Fairgrounds are just three items to be presented and/or discussed at Tuesday's regularly scheduled Porterville City Council Meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce is requesting approval to hold four additional Cars under the Stars Drive-in Movie Nights on May 22, June 26, July 24 and August 28 at the Porterville Sports Complex. Only the first drive-in night, held April 24, was approved by the Council at its April 6 meeting.
In addition, the Porterville Chamber has expressed an interest in hosting food, drink and snack vendors at the event. Specific vendors have not been identified nor approved by the Council.
By housing vendors, local businesses would be given a much-needed opportunity for profits, said Jessica Brackeen, CEO/President in her written request to the Council. It also encourages patrons to make less public stops on the way to the event by purchasing food on site. The vendor count would be limited to allow for social distancing and vendors would be encouraged to provide cashless payment options. There will be no seating area for eating – patrons will be asked to return to their vehicles or parking space to enjoy their purchase, Brackeen wrote.
Brackeen also outlined the plan for sanitizing restrooms four times each hour. Local volunteers seeking community hours will be utilized, with the Chamber providing sanitizing supplies, gloves and masks.
Following its successful inaugural movie night on April 24, where 75 tickets were sold, the Chamber said they plan on increasing, but limiting, the number of vehicles for the upcoming movie nights. No more than 150 digital tickets, allowing one vehicle per ticket, will be sold. Event fees will remain at $25 per vehicle. The Chamber will absorb the Evenbrite online fee. And once again the movie will be shown on a 37-foot inflatable screen and offer two options for sound – by AM transmitter with each vehicle able to tune into a specific station on the vehicle radio, and with the use of up to four speakers on stands to be placed on the left and right side of the screen. The speakers will amplify sound towards the parked vehicles.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
Tulare County Department of Public Health is requesting to hold a public health event to offer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations. The event would take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, May 12 inside the Exposition Building at the Porterville Fairgrounds. All COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced by the event organizers.
This second vaccine is only for those who obtained the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the April 18 through 20 fairground event.
The Porterville City Council is expected to approve an agreement for the county health department to hold the event at the fairgrounds at Tuesday's meeting.
FIREWORKS
City Council will continue with a second reading of the regulation of fireworks within the city limits. Porterville City will allow the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks within the city in honor of the Independence Day holiday from noon on June 28 through 10 p.m., July 4.
The ordinance is necessary because the City of Porterville has experienced an increase in the use of dangerous fireworks, which create a threat to the health and safety of the community, and are considered a public nuisance.
Local individuals have expressed concerns to the council regarding the discharge of both safe and sane fireworks, and of illegal and dangerous fireworks. Therefore the City Council has determined it is necessary to regulate fireworks, including safe and sane, and dangerous fireworks.
Maximum fines for any violation related to the improper use or discharge of the safe and sane fireworks within the City of Porterville shall be $1,000 for the first offense, $2,500 for the second offense within 36 months of the previous violation, and $5,000 for each subsequent offense within 36 months of the previous violation.
The maximum fines for the manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, use, or discharge of illegal fireworks within the city of Porterville will be $2,500 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense within 36 months of the previous violation, and $10,000 for each subsequent offense within 36 months of the previous violation.
This meeting of the Porterville City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m and will be streamed live on the City of Porterville’s Youtube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA.
Anyone wishing to submit comments to be read aloud during the public hearings or Oral Communications can email them to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us
To view the agenda and staff reports for Tuesday’s meeting, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us/govt/CityCouncil/councilagendas.htm