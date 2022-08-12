There are set to be contested races for the two Porterville City Council positions on the ballot for the November 8 election.
There will be contested school board races locally as well. But there are also positions on the Porterville Unified School District and Sierra View Medical Health District Board, which oversees Sierra View Medical Center, in which those agencies will need to figure out how to fill if no one runs.
The deadline to file a candidacy to run as a candidate for local office in Tulare County if the incumbent didn't file was 5 p.m. Friday.
The race to represent District I on the Porterville City Council is set. Raymond Beltran will challenge incumbent Lawana Tate as both have filed as candidates for that position.
There's set to be a contested race in District 2 on the Porterville City Council as well. Greg Meister and Jason Gurrola, a logistics manager, have filed to run in that race.
Incumbent Milt Stowe didn't file for reelection. So those living in District 2 who would like to run to represent the district on the council have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file as a candidate.
On the Sierra View Board Richard Eckhoff is the only candidate so far to file to represent district 5 on the board. Current district 5 board member Kent Sorrells isn't running for re-election and didn't file.
Incumbent Ashok Behl also didn't file for reelection to represent district 3 on the board. Those living in Sierra View's districts 5 or 3 have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file to run to represent those districts on the board. If no one files in district 3, Sierra View will be faced with how to fill that position.
There will be a number of contested races for PUSD board positions. Incumbent Pete Lara has filed for reelection in District 3. Lara will be challenged by Cheryl McCrillis, the owner of Axiom Graphics. McCrillis was at the Tulare County Freedom Rally at Centennial Park in April to present her conservative credentials.
Current PUSD board president Lillian Durbin is guaranteed another term since she's the incumbent and was the only one to file in district 4.
But there will be a contested race in district 5 on the PUSD board. Incumbent Felipe Martinez is running for re-election and is being challenged by Rae Dean Strawn, who has regularly attended the Porterville City Council meetings, who has filed to represent the district. Strawn made headlines when she was handcuffed and taken into custody by Porterville Police in January for not wearing her mask properly at a Porterville City Council meeting.
But PUSD is faced with possibly figuring out how to fill the board position that represents district 7. Incumbent Jim Carson didn't file to run for reelection. If no one files for that position by 5 p.m. Wednesday the district will have to figure out how to fill that position.
There will also be a number of contested races for the Burton School board. In district 1, incumbent Eddie Hernandez will be challenged by Dawn Crater.
Incumbent Jay Rice was the only one to file in district 3 so he will return to that position. In district 4, Daniel Figueroa will be challenged by Shelbie Akin.
In the district 5 short term position on the Burton board, Eddie Patino, Jr. will continue to serve in that position as he was the only one to file.
For more information on the extension period in which candidacy filings will still be accepted call the Tulare County Registrar of Voters, 559-624-7300 or visit the website www.tularecoelections.org