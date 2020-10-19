The SQF Complex fire which started in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has been 72 percent contained, and has grown to 168,470 acres.
Crews continue to work hard to contain the fire further. As of Monday, 17 injuries had been reported and 228 structures have been destroyed. Resources for 791 personnel working to fight the fires include 15 hand crews, 13 helicopters, 23 engines, three dozers and 14 water tenders.
The South Fork area is now open to residents only. All Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted. Warnings are still in place for several areas. See www.facebook.com/Tulare-County-Recovers-SQF-Complex-Fire-118633719998389/ for more information.
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Crews and air operations continued to work in the Cahoon and Hockett areas. A new spike team began work in the Homers Nose area Monday. A total of 140 miles of dozer work and 19 miles of handline remain to be completed.
While firefighters begin the final push towards full containment of the SQF Complex, they must fulfill another extremely important however less glamorous task. Firefighters must keep an eye out for equipment in the field that's no longer needed for the current situation, pinpoint a GPS location, note the type and amount of equipment, and arrange for “backhaul.” The SQF Complex is no exception, there's a lot of land to cover. All equipment that must be retrieved will be ‘backhauled’ by truck or helicopter depending on the location on the fire. Workers will clean and refurbish these assets and send them to the South Zone Fire Cache located in Ontario, Calif., for use on the next incident. This job is taken seriously in order to reduce costs on wildfire incidents.
A cooling trend started Sunday and will continue for the next five or six days with a light northwesterly breeze in the afternoon that will help clear the smoke. Humidity will continue to increase. There may be a change in weather conditions by the weekend bringing lower temperatures and increased humidity.
The possibility of spot fires remains likely over the next week.
A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team is in place on the Castle fire.
Southern California Edison (SCE) is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or Check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has removed evacuation warning from the following areas: Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Mountain Aire, Coy Flat, Doyle Springs, Rogers Camp, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive Area, Balch Park Road, including Blue Ridge Drive and Bear Creek Road area.
All remaining Voluntary Evacuation Warnings remain in place. Crews continue to work and travel in the area as fire operations continue. Don't travel into these communities as extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
Currently no evacuation orders are in place. Evacuation warnings remain in place for several areas open to residents only or those with work orders assisting residents with their recovery efforts. Check with the Sequoia National Forest for forest closure updates.
Tulare County Castle fire impacted property owner information can be found at tularecounty.ca.gov/Recovers/ or on the Tulare County Recovers – SQF Complex Facebook page.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evacuation information can be found at www.facebook.com/TulareSheriff/photos/pcb.4467454503325547/4467453416658989/
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard and CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.comSafety.
BAER SOIL BURN SEVERITY MAP RELEASED FOR SQF COMPLEX
Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists recently completed their initial data gathering and verification field work of the SQF Complex burn area. The Soil Burn Severity map has been finalized. Soil Burn Severity levels are Unburned/Very Low, Low, Moderate, and High.
The map shows in the SQF Complex fire area, approximately 45 percent of the 172,177 acres analyzed by the BAER team is either unburned/very low and 21 percent is low. Twenty-four percent sustained soil burn severity, while 49 percent sustained a moderate soil burn severity, and only 6 percent burned at high soil burn severity
The BAER Team provides information to prepare for the possibility of flooding as a result of rain.
BAER Team Leader Chris Steward said the team expects erosion and run-off within the SQF Complex fire area to moderately increase as a result of the fire because 55 percent of the burned area experienced moderate or high soil burn severity. In specific areas that experienced moderate to high soil burn severity, there's concern for increased post-fire run-off from steep hillslopes and resultant increases in post-fire soil erosion and debris flows.
The SQF Complex soil burn severity BAER map can be downloaded at the “SQF Complex Post-Fire BAER” InciWeb site (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240) as a JPEG or PDF version under the “maps” tab.
A "Field Guide for Mapping Post-Fire Soil Burn Severity" can help with interpreting the map and can be found online at http://www.fs.fed.us/rm/pubs/rmrs_gtr243.pdf.
Everyone near and downstream from the burned areas should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the burn areas. Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain events. Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service website: www.weather.gov/hnx/.
SQF Complex Post-Fire BAER Assessment information is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240/.