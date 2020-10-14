It's been an ongoing battle for personnel fighting the SQF Complex fires. As of Wednesday morning the fires had grown to 167,625 acres and had been 70 percent contained. It is estimated that the fires will be fully contained by November 1.
Currently, there are 851 personnel working to contain the blaze. Other resources being used include 18 hand crews, eight dozers, 10 helicopters, 20 water tenders, and 50 engines. As of Wednesday, 17 injuries had been reported and 228 structures have been destroyed.
On Tuesday, The Sequoia National Forest issued Forest Order No 0513-20-36, which provided access to The Trail of 100 Giants. Most roads and trails within the SQF Complex Fire Closure Area on the Western Divide Ranger District remain closed. This order is in effect until November 30.
The Sierra Nevada and the Monache Wilderness Areas of the Inyo National Forest remain closed. The remainder of the Inyo National Forest remains open.
A Virtual Community Meeting was held Tuesday evening and is available for viewing on the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page.
Progress continues to be made in the Mountain Home area with ongoing work on the western edge containment lines. From the Mountain Home west edge of the perimeter, all containment lines are holding. The South Fork campground area saw excellent progress, and work will continue in the area for the next several days. Aircraft will continue work in the Devils Canyon area in the next several days, weather permitting. Three hotshot crews will be working in the Hockett Cabin area. Air operations will continue as weather conditions allow. Tactical firing will continue as necessary and safe to do so to secure South Fork Road to Devils Canyon.
Winds through Friday are expected to be light.
Smoke conditions will change Thursday and Friday potentially limiting air operations. A gradual cooling trend will begin Saturday and continue into next week. No rain is anticipated for the next week.
A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has been established by the Forest Service and assigned the task of assessing the burned areas for the SQF Complex. The team will be coordinating with the Sequoia National Forest as well as the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, National Weather Service, US Geological Survey, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Tulare County and other federal, tribal, state and local agencies as they assess potential post-fire impacts to the burned watersheds.
Structure defensive protection work is complete on the Ming and Kern Cabins and prep on Quinn Cabin. Likely there will be fire activity north of Coyote Canyon and west of the Kern Cabin. An additional spike camp will be in place today at Troy Meadow. Spike camps are also located at the Slick Rock area near Three Rivers, the Hockett Ranger Station and near the Kern cabin. Establishing spike camps closer to the fire provides for better efficiency of time and resources.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office downgraded their evacuation orders on October 13. As residents return to the opened areas, it is extremely important that they remain clear of all closure areas. Activities, such as wood gathering, and hunting are not allowed within the forest closure area. For more information visit: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/post-wildfire/returning-home/
South Fork Drive needs to remain available for fire crews and heavy equipment access from Highway 198 to Cinnamon Canyon Road. Sheriff deputies patrol the evacuation areas regularly.
Mandatory evacuations continue for Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Sequoia Crest, Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest, Balch Park Campground, and South Fork Drive, east from M319 to Devils Canyon.
Evacuations have been downgraded to evacuation warning for residents in Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, East of the Sequoia National Forest Boundary, North of Hwy 190, south of and including Blue Ridge Drive.
The following communities and areas are under an evacuation warning and open to residents only: Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Mountain Aire, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, Doyle Springs, Balch Park Road from Battle Mountain Monument to the entrance of Mtn. Home Demonstration State Forest, Bear Creek Road from the Rancheria Fire Control Road to the entrance of Mtn. Home Demonstration State Forest, South Fork Drive past Conley Bridge to M319, Silver City and Mineral King.
Road closures and/or temporary control points include Balch Park Road at the entrance to Mtn Home State Forest, Bear Creek Road at the entrance to Mtn. Home Demonstration State Forest, Hwy 190 at Rio Vista Dr., Redwood Dr. at Hwy 190, Nelson Dr. at Skyline, M107 at Fox Rd. Refer to the Forest Closure Order for portions of the Sequoia National Forest that remain closed. For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center (LAC) at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville, CA. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 559-802-9790. A satellite LAC is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues. An interactive map showing damaged structures is available.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hotline for affected citizens can be reached at (559) 802-9790.
The Red Cross has evacuation centers at Porterville Community College and the North Exeter
Community Building. Also, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations working together to contain the fires include Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard and CONAFOR, Mexico.
To prepare for the possibility of fire in advance, visit www.ready.gov/wildfires.
Tulare County downgrades additional areas under Evacuation Orders
Sheriff Boudreaux has downgraded the following areas from Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning for residents of these areas only, effective at 3 p.m. on October 13:
Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and areas of Redwood Drive (for residents only)
South Fork Drive, east of Salt Creek Fire Control Road (for residents only)
All remaining Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place.
Additional Recreation Sites Open in the Sequoia National Forest
The Sequoia National Forest is opening additional recreational opportunities for the public originally closed due to the Sequoia (SQF) Complex fires. Visitors may now access the Trail of 100 Giants. The roads are open from California Hot Springs to the intersection of Western Divide (M107) with Last Chance Road. From there, a visitor can travel down Last Chance Road to the Lloyd Meadow Road then south to reach Johnsondale. Areas west to the forest boundary and north of this route are closed, while areas south are open.
The public can also travel from the intersection of Mountain Road 99 up Sherman Pass Road to its intersection with Cherry Hill Road, where the Sherman Pass Road is closed going northeast. The forest area north of that route is closed, while the area south is open to the public.
Sherman Pass Road remains closed from its intersection with Cherry Hill Road to just south of Blackrock, where it intersects with Forest Road No. 21S02. From there, the closure boundary heads north along Forest Road No. 21S02 to tie in with the Forest boundary at Osa Meadows. All areas west of this route are closed. East of this route is open to the public.
Fire equipment continues to travel routes that are closed, extinguishing hot spots, removing hazards, and working on suppression repair. Once work is complete, additional areas will reopen to the public.
With a valid woodcutting permit, firewood may be cut in the Hume Lake Ranger District and south of the Sherman Pass Road in the Kern River Ranger District. No woodcutting is allowed in the closure area.
While popular activities such as hunting, hiking, boating, and other types of general recreation are now allowed outside of the closure area, several prohibitions are still in place. Fire equipment continues to travel routes that are closed, extinguishing hot spots, removing hazards, and working on suppression repair.
Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, including:
Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others
Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials
Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside
to let others pass
Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.
Please call you local Ranger Station Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or
email SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov, for current information.
To stay informed, follow the forest's webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook at #SequoiaNF, Twitter at @sequoiaforest or SequoiaNF OnCell app.