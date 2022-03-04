Work on a major new stormwater recharge basin as part of the construction of the new Eagle Mountain Casino by the Porterville Airport is set to begin.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Porterville City Council approved a mitigation negative declaration for development of the water basin, which is a multi-million project. The project will be funded entirely by the city through Certificates of Porterville bonds the council approved in 2020.
Construction of the project is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed later this year, which should coincide with the opening of the new Eagle Mountain Casino, which is scheduled to open this fall.
The project will include cast-in-place storm drain outlets, storm drain manholes and an underground 72-ince storm drain pipe underneath Road 216, Avenue 130 and West Street. The project will also relocate an existing recirculation pond from its existing location west of the project site to north of the project site. Once operational, the project would bring in stormwater runoff from the airport casino areas. The basin will be used to recharge any available surface water the city is able to acquire.
In other business as part of its consent calendar the council approved the purchase additional apparatus and equipment that will be needed as the result of the hiring of six additional firefighters at a total cost of $324,000.
Last year the Porterville Fire Department was awarded a SAFFER grant of more than $1.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hire six additional firefighters. The recommendation for the six additional firefighters was made by a Serious Accident Review Team after the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The additional apparatus and equipment will be paid for by funds from Measure I, which was approved by the city's voters to fund public safety.
One consent calendar item involving the development of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Henderson was pulled from the consent calendar and will be brought back at a future meeting. The hotel's conditional use permit that has been approved will need to be extended for another year.
The 63,000-square foot four-story hotel with 103 rooms will be located at 1106 W. Henderson adjacent to the Porter's Crossing Center at Prospect and and Henderson across from Walmart. The developer needs more time to develop the project as a result of the COVID pandemic and the corresponding supply chain disruptions, which has led to a delay in the project.
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved extending the lease agreement to Debie Fittro, who has changed her name to Debie Lowe, to continue to operate the restaurant at the Porterville Municipal Airport.
In scheduled matters the council approved a minor conditional use permet for Stanton Optical to be located at 940 W. Henderson in the Porterville Town Center. City staff received the application for Stanton Optical on January 26.
The project has been reviewed by the Project Review Committee. The project will include tenant improvements to the existing facility at 940 W. Henderson.
There are currently existing offices within the shopping center, including Keller Williams realty office with approximately 1,900 square feet of space as well as H & R Block with 2,291 square feet. Stanton Optical will consist of 3,826 square feet.
Also discussed at Tuesday's meeting was a clarification of the city's dog leash code. Mayor Martha A. Flores made the request for the dog leash code to be placed on the agenda.
One issue is the length of the leash that's allowed when walking dogs. The city code calls for a dog leash of no more than six feet which is on the longer end of what's standard, said City Attorney Julia Lew.
But it was also noted dogs are obviously allowed to run without a leash at the dog park at the Porterville Sports Complex. And another dog park is planned to be included with the new animal shelter that's going to be constructed in the city, so that will provide another place for dogs to go without a leash as well.