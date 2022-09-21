The Porterville Fair will have a party in which it will burn its mortgage on the Porterville Fairgrounds, so to speak.
The construction of the Porterville Fairgrounds has been paid for in full and to celebrate a Debt Retirement Celebration will be held.
The event will be held as part of The Porterville Fair Heritage Association's annual fall fundraiser that will include Cow Patty Bingo. The Cow Patty bingo event will give those participating a chance to walk away with $2,000.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24 in the barn. The board presentation on the debt retirement will be held at 1 p.m.
The event will include games for young and old, a hamburger lunch and chili tasting. Two admission/lunch tickets are free with the purchase of a Cow Patty Bingo ticket. For those not participating in Cow Patty Bingo lunch tickets are $5.
Only 250 Cow Patty tickets are being sold and are available while they last. Contact the fair office for more information. Use the Livestock entrance at the northside of the fairgrounds.
The construction of the fairgrounds has been paid off in full 10 years ahead of schedule. “On behalf of the Porterville Fair Board of Directors and with immense gratitude and pride, we would like to invite you to join us for a very special Debt Retirement Celebration,” the fair stated. “This momentous feat would not have been possible without the generosity of this amazing community.
“We could not be more grateful for its generous assistance and commitment. With your help, the construction debt on the new fairgrounds has been paid in full ten years earlier than agreed upon.”
The construction being paid off in full 10 years ahead of schedule saved $420,000 in interest. “The Board has kept the responsibility that was assumed first and foremost from the moment the loan docs were signed,” the fair stated. Due in part to your generosity the Fair can now move forward to improve the grounds by adding trees, grass, asphalt, additional buildings and more in the future. THANK YOU!”
“Through hard work, dedication and immeasurable community support, the construction loan on the new fairgrounds has been paid in full as promised at inception and I am honored to share this news with the entire community,” stated Fair Board President, Mitch Brown.
The74th annual Porterville Fair runs May 17-21, 2023. The Fair is located 2 miles west of Highway 65 on Teapot Dome in Porterville.
For more information about the Porterville Fair and how to purchase Cow Patty Bingo tickets, call 781-6582.