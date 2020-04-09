Construction of six buildings to treat patients with the coronavirus began on Wednesday at the Porterville Developmental Center.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is in charge of the construction. The six buildings will house 246 beds. Each wing will have 41 beds. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced 246 beds had been secured for PDC.
Cost of the construction is $876,000 and will be paid for with FEMA funds. The scheduled for completion of the buildings is two weeks as the buildings are scheduled to be completed by April 22.
PDC is one of 17 sites across the nation that were chosen to deal with an anticipated surge of coronavirus patients. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is doing the construction at the 17 sites to prepare them for additional COVID-19 patients.
“Our goal is to provide safe, clean, and functional facilities where we would want to have our own loved ones cared for,” the Army Corps said in a statement.