COVID-19 cases are on the rise according to the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency report from Wednesday. The department reported there have been a total of 3,533 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 99 cases from the 3,434 cases that the department reported on Tuesday.
The department reported 797 active cases on Wednesday, an increase of 44 from Tuesday.
The department also reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 118.
The department did report the number of recoveries continues to increase. The department reported there have been 2,618 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 53 over the 2,565 recoveries that was reported on Tuesday.
The department reported that Porterville has 459 cases, Pixley has 69, in Tipton there is 17 cases, Terra Bella has 15, and the official tally for Lindsay is 183 cases.
There have been 515 cases in Dinuba and 532 cases in Tulare. There have been 36 cases in Strathmore, seven cases in foothill/mountain communities, 42 cases in Exeter, 112 cases in Earlimart, 11 cases in Richgrove, 13 cases in Goshen, 93 cases in Farmersville, 20 cases in Traver, 32 cases in Woodlake, 147 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
Visalia has been divided into three regions with 415 cases in one region, 330 in the second region and 344 cases in the third region.
There have been 47 cases reported as travel-related, 1,604 cases due to person-to-person contact and 1,882 cases under investigation.
There have been 392 cases ages 0-17, 506 cases ages 18-25, 863 cases ages 26-40, 1,151 cases ages 41-64 and 621 cases ages 65 and older.
The number of people in self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials remained about the same at 985.
There are 53 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. The department reported there are 420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Tulare County.