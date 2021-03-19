During the Porterville City Council’s discussion on modifying the city’s fireworks ordinance on Tuesday evening, the Council found themselves conflicted on whether or not they were in favor of citing and giving fines to property owners for violations with firework use that occurs on their property.
The ordinance before the Council on Tuesday wasn't intended for a first reading but was brought before the council so they could provide more direction to city staff as to how to move forward in creating a draft ordinance for proper first reading.
Fire Marshall Clayton Dignam introduced the item and said this has been an ongoing conversation and there were a few main areas of concern that had been previously pointed out by the Council. The main concerns were addressing the possible prohibition of specific fireworks, the addition of a host component, and a rewards program for complaints that lead to successful citations.
Before the item even reached the council for discussion, many members of the public expressed their concern during oral communications about the addition of a host component to the ordinance that would allow for citations to be given to property owners whose tenants, lessees, or persons on their property violated the fireworks code. Off-site property owners who live out of the area said it wouldn’t be fair for them to be cited when they have no direct control over what their tenants may do. There was also concern expressed by property owners who don't even know their tenants as their property is managed by a third party company.
To begin the discussion, Vice Mayor Martha Flores acknowledged the comments made during public comment, before Councilman Milt Stowe jumped right in to discussing the addition of a host component.
Stowe asked if there could be discretion in citing hosts if one particular person couldn't be pinpointed as the violator. Dignam said if they can pinpoint who committed the violation, then that specific person is cited, but identifying one person can be difficult. Dignam clarified the draft ordinance says citations can be issued to tenants, lessees, or a person responsible for hosting the party or group.
“Not necessarily are we going to default to the property owner as the first course of action every time,” said Dignam. “As the situation evolves the responsible party gets determined by the interaction with the individuals that are there and, of course, what the officers observe in the field.”
Stowe then switched the conversation to the rewards program briefly by asking if the city would be able to open up rewards to people who don't reside in Porterville. Porterville City Attorney Julia Lew said it can be changed, but recommended the rewards program not be as explicit in the ordinance and instead adopt a program by resolution.
Councilman Daniel Penaloza geared the conversation back to citations to property owners and asked Dignam what a scenario in which citing a property owner would be used, Dignam stated it could potentially be used when a large group of people are gathered in a front yard and officers are trying to determine who the responsible party is, but no information is being provided about who lives at the property. Because the field officers would have no information about who resides at the property, a citation could go to the property owner which would hold them responsible for the actions of the people on their property. Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere said citing an off-site property owner would probably be rare and other outlets would be sought first.
Councilwoman Kellie Carrillo said her only concern is the host component section, specifically in the case of off-site property owners. Lew said a section could be included in the ordinance that would allow for an appeal process for citations and the Council could specify their mitigating factors. Dignam added the ordinance doesn't say the property owner would be cited automatically, and the ordinance would allow for citations to be given tenants or the resident on record.
Penaloza made it clear he stood firm in his disagreement to citing the property owners and stated he doesn't feel confident adding a host component to the ordinance, but an increase in the fine amounts and elimination of Piccolo Pete and Whistling Phantoms are agreeable with him. Penaloza wants to push for an aggressive education campaign on how fireworks affect certain people in the community and stated he thinks property owners would work with the city and not against them.
Stowe rebutted Penaloza’s disagreement and said he would like to leave a host component in the ordinance as the way it was presented allows for officers' discretion when giving citations.
In order to give direction to city staff, Flores rounded off the discussion with a summary of what the council would like to see in a future draft of the modified fireworks ordinance.
The Council agreed the elimination of Piccolo Petes and Whistling Phantoms and the increase in fines for violations should be included in the ordinance. The Council requested city staff add a cost recovery component for fines that aren't collected on and to provide them with information on an appeal process for citations.
When it comes to violations involving the improper use, sale or manufacturing of legal fireworks, city staff have proposed the first offense be a $1,000 fine; a second violation would be $2,500 if it happened within three years of the first violation; and the third violation would lead to a $5,000 fine again if it happened within three years of the previous violation.
When it comes to violations involving the use, sale or manufacturing of illegal fireworks, city staff have proposed a $2,500 fine for the first offense; a $5,000 fine for a second offense again that happens within three years of the first offense; and a $10,000 fine for a third offense that also happens within three years of the previous offense.
The Council will continue their discussion on the addition of a host component as long as it allows for flexibility in regards to the conditions in which a property owner would receive a citation.
This item will be brought back before the Council for further discussion at their next meeting.