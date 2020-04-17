The daughter of a man who was reported to have contacted COVID-19 at Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility has expressed concern about how the facility responded.
But officials at Lindsay Gardens stated family members of those who contacted the coronavirus at the facility have been supportive when it comes to how the facility responded.
Laura Rivera said her 86-year-old father was the first person at the facility to be reported as having contact COVID-19.
She said on Monday the facility transferred her father to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia where he was tested. She said it was determined there he had contacted COVID-19.
Rivera said her father had been at Lindsay Gardens for three weeks doing rehab after hip surgery. As far as how her father was doing, she said, “he’s getting treated and improving. He’s getting better.”
She said Lindsay Gardens told her that her father was an “only isolated case.” Rivera then expressed concern when it was announced on Wednesday there were 11 positive cases at the facility.
But Lindsay Gardens officials stated families of those who contacted COVID-19 at the facility have expressed support when it comes to how the facility responded. Lindsay Gardens officials also stated it has been in communication with all the families of those who have contacted COVID-19 and all the necessary authorities.
The Tulare County Public Health Branch announced on Wednesday Lindsay Gardens Nursing had 11 people test positive for COVID-19.
The department reported Lindsay Gardens administration reached out to Tulare County Public Health as soon as it observed symptomatic residents and those residents were able to be tested.
“At this time, Tulare County Public Health staff are working actively with Lindsay Gardens and the CDPH Healthcare-Associated Infection program on ensuring they understand the guidelines for caring for COVID-19 patients and appropriately keeping them separate from the residents who are non-symptomatic,” the department stated. “Additionally, hospital-associated infection control has been informed and began an initial investigation as soon as the facility reported the first positive case.
State and County personnel were on-site at Lindsay Gardens on Wednesday to conduct a site visit related to infection prevention.
A spokesperson for Lindsay Gardens said they learned a resident who was sent to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms tested positive on Tuesday.
Lindsay Gardens stated it requested the county to test other residents with symptoms, later confirming they were also positive for COVID-19.
Those patients are now in an isolated area.
Lindsday Gardens officials stated, “We take our infection control protocols very seriously, and we are in communication with local and state health authorities about the positive tests we have had. We want to limit the spread to the greatest extent possible.”
Public health officials were working to track down who COVID-19 positive patients have contacted while sick.
Lindsay Gardens officials also confirmed a staff member tested positive and won’t return to the facility until they’re cleared under recommended medical protocols.