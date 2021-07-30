It could be called the five-year standard.
That's what has caused confusion and concern over the removal of hazardous trees following the Sequoia Complex.
Those who live in areas affected by the Sequoia Complex have raised a concern about what are considered to be hazardous trees that can be removed.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend held a town hall meeting in Camp Nelson on July 22. Numerous county, state and federal officials were at the meeting.
The hazardous tree removal issue took up much of the meeting. Among the government officials at the meeting was Dana Wilson of the California Office of Emergency Services. Wilson is the Cal OES Southern Branch director who's in charge of the hazardous tree and debris removal program in Tulare County.
The concern over the standard in which a tree that's determined it will die in the next five years and is considered to be a hazardous tree was raised by those at the Camp Nelson town hall meeting and has also been raised by those living in areas who were affected by the Sequoia Complex.
When a tree can fall onto a public roadway or public place it's considered a hazardous tree and can be removed. Any tree whether it's dead or alive can be removed from a property if its considered to be a hazard to the safety of a crew working to remove debris from the property.
Dead trees that are considered hazardous can also be removed. And trees that are determined to be dying within the next five years that are considered hazardous can be removed as well.
Property owners who signed a Right of Entry allowing for hazardous trees to be removed said they didn't know about the five-year standard because it wasn't stated in the ROE. Many of the property owners said if they had known about the five-year standard, they wouldn't have signed the ROE.
Wilson acknowledged language concerning the 5-year standard isn't in the ROE, but added the government has the sole discretion to remove trees that are considered to be hazardous.
Before a hazardous tree that's dead or dying can be removed it must be determined to be dead or dying by an arborist under the supervision of a professional forester, Wilson said.
Wilson also covered the signs of a tree that's dying. She said those signs include “significant amounts of sap” coming from the tree. In that case the tree is “literally on its last breath” and is “not going to survive over five years.”
Townsend also referred to a tour he took assessing the damage at Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest. “That one's dead, that one's dead, that one's dead, that one's dead,” said Townsend about what he was told about trees at Mountain Home. “They had a lot of green.”
So it could be said trees are a lot like people in that when they're dying, they still cling to life. Townsend and Wilson noted trees that are dying may look healthy. “That tree may not know it yet,” said Townsend about a healthy looking tree that's dying.
But there was still frustration expressed over the lack of community over the five-year standard and Townsend and Wilson acknowledged that lack of communication. “I can actually understand you feel like you didn't have the information,” Wilson said.
Wilson said town hall meetings are normally held to cover the hazardous tree removal program. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, town hall meetings couldn't be held. She said a couple of virtual meetings were held but acknowledged that's not the same as an in-person meeting.
Townsend also noted when property owners watch what appear to be a healthy tree being removed, “that's a surprise and shock, of course. The communication was definitely a problem.”
Townsend said he asked if property owners could be given the option to sign a form to withdraw from the hazardous tree removal program if there was no liability for any government agencies, including on the state and federal level. But since FEMA has declared an emergency disaster declaration for the Sequoia Complex, Townsend said he was told “pretty much the answer is you can't do that.”
Townsend also noted whether property owners signed the ROE or not, they're going to need to have hazardous trees removed.