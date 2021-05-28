Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance in partnership with Tulare County Health & Human Services have announce vaccination efforts at the Porterville Memorial Building will continue through the month of June.
The community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at 1900 W Olive Ave, Porterville will operateJune 3- 26, and will be open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may pre-schedule their vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For the latest vaccine information for Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, residents may visit sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Immigration status doesn't matter. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their doctor and can also be vaccinated at the site.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control has provided guideliens with less restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated. Those who have completed the vaccination process are considered fully vaccinated after they've completed the process. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at other locations within Porterville and throughout Tulare County. Appointments are available and can be scheduled by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For the latest Tulare County vaccination information, visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov//index.cfm/covid-19-vaccine/