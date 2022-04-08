The Community Vaccine Clinic at 385 Pearson Drive at the corner of Morton and Pearson is now offering a second booster dose against COVID-19.
Second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at the clinic operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance. Tulare County Health and Human Services provided vaccination guidance to Sierra View on Thursday, leading to the authorization for the clinic to administer the second dose.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control recently authorized the second dose.
Sierra View stated it continues to work alongside the CDC, the California Department of Public Health and Tulare County Health and Human Services on vaccine recommendations.
Those 50 and older, immunosuppressed individuals who are 12 and older and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a second booster dose.
Those who received a first booster dose can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving the first booster dose.
Community members who have questions are encouraged to speak to their health care providers.
“Considerations may include having or living with someone who has a high-risk health condition as well as exposure risk factors such as living in a congregate setting, working in healthcare, or upcoming travel,” stated Tulare County Health and Human Services about those who are eligible for the second booster.
Additional eligibility information is available from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
“Vaccine recommendations continue to be updated as new data becomes available,” Tulare County Health and Human Services stated. “While the vaccine remains very effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19, booster vaccines help ensure ongoing protection and are a normal part of most vaccine series.”
Eligible community members in Porterville and surrounding communities can receive their second boosters at the Community Vaccination Clinic. The vaccination clinic now operates Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Community members may visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-5255 for appointments and to find other vaccination locations throughout California. Appointments can generally be made a day in advance. More information is also available at www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.