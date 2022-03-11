The Tule Basin Management Zone will offer the Porterville Community Resource Fair to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Porterville Fairgrounds exhibition building.
The event is free and open to all ages. A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance will be offered to ages 5 and older.
Winners in the Safe Drinking Water Art Contest will also be announced. A light dinner will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
In addition there will be 200 children's books given away and other giveaways. Those attending can learn about a safe drinking water program and apply for drinking water well testing as well.
There will be many other community resources available as well. The event will also feature a folklorico dance performance at 5 p.m.
For more information call 559-429-6979, email admin@tulemz.com or visit the website, tulemz.com or the tulebasin Facebook page.