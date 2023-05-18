The annual Porterville Flag Day Ceremony will be held this year.
Yolanda Bocenegra of the Porterville Flag Day Committee made that announcement at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting, stating the annual tradition of the community holding a ceremony to honor Flag Day, which is June 14, will be held. The annual ceremony in which the large flag at the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center will be replaced with a new flag will be held on Wednesday, June 14.
Bocenegra made the announcement at Tuesday's meeting after stating at Tuesday's May 2 Porterville City Council meeting that the flag day ceremony was in jeopardy of not happening.
She told the council on Tuesday that during that May 2 meeting “I came with a heavy heart.” She added the possibility of not having a flag day ceremony “weighed heavily on the Porterville Flag Day Committee.”
Bocenegra went onto to say “The Porterville Flag Day is on schedule.” Bocenegra thanked council members Greg Meister and Raymond Beltran for making sure the flag day ceremony could be held.
“Getting the word out to the community was crucial and they did that,” said Bocenegra about Meister and Beltran.
“I was skeptical at first when I came here,” added Bocenegra, commenting on when she attended the May 2 council meeting about “how could a handful of people make this happen. They couldn't. But our community can and they did.”
Bocenegra also commented on an article that appeared in the May 4 edition of The Recorder reporting the flag day ceremony was in jeopardy, stating after the article appeared, “My phone just rang off the hook.
“I couldn't answer the phone calls fast enough. Call after call I heard the same words. What can I do? I would like to donate.”
Bocanegra said the donations received should cover the expenses of the flag day ceremony. “I am hopeful with these generous donations we will be able to pay what we still owe from last year,” she said.
That includes the flag pole in which the large American flag hangs at the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center having to be repaired last year. Bocanegra said the repairs cost $2,743.
“It was an expensive repair,” she said. “The gentleman who made the repairs has not been paid and has been waiting patiently.”
Bocanegra said the remainder of the donations will be used to pay for this year's ceremony. She also said there may be a little left over for the following year's ceremony.
“I am proud of this community,” Bocanegra said. She said businesses, clubs, the city of Porterville and veterans organization came together to make sure the flag day ceremony would happen.
“I want to ensure to this council patriotism and love of the American flag still remain as core values to this community,” Bocanegra said.