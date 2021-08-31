Pam Bourne has been a long-time fixture in the arts community in Porterville. She has also been a longtime member of the Porterville Art Association.
“I was born in Los Angeles and lived in several southern California cities,” Bourne said. “At age ten, my family and I moved to Laguna Beach, a very active art town. I graduated from Laguna Beach High, where I took art classes.
“Laguna Beach is known for its numerous art galleries, bays, and beaches. Laguna Beach High School is a 4-year public high school with a great art environment, which includes the performing arts. The campus offers comprehensive opportunities in art. They offer Graphic Design and Visual Arts/Commercial Arts for students such as Multimedia Design, 3D Media Design, Art Production Studio Art 2D Design, and Drawing.”
Bourne moved to Porterville in the 1970s and took several art classes at Porterville College from professor of fine arts and photography Tom Howell and professor of fine arts Darryl Nelson among others. Bourne also became quite active in the Barn Theater. “I was a local volunteer performer and it’s full of community support,” she said.
“I have loved to draw since childhood. My favorite artist is Vincent Van Gogh. Vincent is notable for his vibrant colors, symbols, and his painting Starry Night.”
Among others she admires, Bourne said, is longtime PAA member George Tanimoto. Tanimoto is well respected in the art world. “We have many of his paintings,” Bourne said.
“My main painting medium is acrylic, but I have done oil pastel, watercolors, and I am now trying paste,” Bourne said.
Bourne now has a children's Christmas book, “Shirley the Sheep,” now for sale at the PAA gift shop. “I have a very talented husband, two terrific daughters, and five wonderful grandchildren,” she said.
The mission of the Porterville Art Association is to promote visual arts in the Porterville area through workshops, educational programs, art exhibits, financial assistance to art students, and other appropriate activities. The Porterville Art Gallery features the work of many professional and avocational local artists and is dedicated to presenting only the finest work for sale by the artists living in the Central Valley.
The gallery’s displays cover a wide variety of styles and media. The community is welcome to come view PAA's varied and constantly changing exhibits.
PAA is also looking for those in the community to become a patron or sponsor by donating to the Porterville Art Association, Inc. at 151 North Main Street, Porterville, 93257. Business days are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
PAA's annual Art Sale begins on Wednesday, September 1 and runs through September 18. Free parking is available in the front and rear of the art gallery.