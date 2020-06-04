THE RECORDER
Community leaders have expressed support for a citizens advisory committee for more oversight of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in the wake of a portion of a tweet by Sheriff Mike Boudreaux that has since been deleted.
The twitter accounty @MikeBoudreaux4 also no longer exists.
Local community leaders were among those who expressed their concern at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Among the community leaders calling for a citizens advisory committee is Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno, who expresses his support for such a committee in an op-ed piece that appears in today's Recorder on the Opinion page, page A4.
In the portion of the tweet that has been deleted, Boudreaux wrote "For all those people hating cops across the nation. Just leave your name and address at your local police agency and let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency police services you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help."
In a video posted earlier this week, Boudreaux said he “sincerely apologized” for the tweet but that it was taken out of context because only that portion of the tweet was shared. In the video he stated “I tweeted directly after that regardless of your position or belief in cops or the environment surrounding law enforcement right now, we will and always will respond and provide safety, even to those who hate us.”
But community leaders, including local community leaders, still expressed their concern at Tuesday's county board meeting.
Porterville City Councilman Daniel Penaloza was among those who expressed his support for more oversight of the sheriff's office.
Penaloza asked the supervisors to hold public safety town hall meetings with Spanish translation. "More than ever, we must build bridges of trust with the community," Peñaloza said. "Divisive rhetoric does not uplift our communities. I hope that we can continue to have a dialogue around this and continue to do our best to represent the communities we serve."
Lindsay City Councilwoman Yolanda Flores was also critical of Boudreaux. "He issued a video in which he apologizes and he states that it was out of context. But this is black and white — it's in writing," Flores said. "It'll be forever in our minds. It will not be forgotten, and it's going to be a part of his legacy."
Undersheriff Tom Sigley also made controversial comments at the meeting. He said some of the comments being made about the sheriff were “racist.”
Sigley added Boudreaux was meeting with Hispanic leaders and “not the ones in here, spreading false, racist comments.”
Since posting his video earlier this week, Boudreaux has made any public comments on the matter.