Everyone loved Art Cardell. When they spoke about him their words spoke volumes. How he loved his family, his Porterville community, his work, and his love of every organization he was involved in. And it was all balanced by his love and faith in God, said Dr. Frank Baughman in his eulogy on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Porterville.
The flower arrangements for the celebration were beautiful, the music and songs sung by Donita Roulsen, and Jan Gibson, and by Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble with whom Art and Karen Cardell belonged were wonderfu.
Cardell was the manager at Bank of the Sierra, and a mentor to Bank of the Sierra executive Janice Castle. Cardell helped start the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, among the many clubs he was involved with in the community.
He was on the Sierra View Medical Center Foundation Board for 20-plus years and raised $3.4 million for the healthcare of Porterville, as well as being aPorterville School Board member for 16 years. He has been involved and founded service clubs throughout the Valley.
Patty Dillon worked with Cardell for 27 years at Bank of the Sierra. "Mostly he loved to make people laugh, he loved laughter,,” she said. “He had many customers who would stop by the bank just for his jokes. Every day he would make people laugh.
“He was a good man."
John Lollis, Porterville City Manager, and PBRC member, said, "Art was always kind to me and supportive. He was so community minded. I served on several boards with him. I met him through PBRC which he helped charter 25 years ago. He was a great community champion."
Cardell was a Rotarian for nearly 40 years, and as Lollis said he founded PBRC, and it was named "Club of the Year.".
Joe Ruiz spoke about his dear friend Cardell, and said they went way back to when he moved to Porterville in 1976. They worked at Crocker National Bank and became great friends. "We hit it off extremely well, not just employees together, good friends."
They went to two different banks, but they later reconnected at Bank of the Sierra, “but we never really lost track of each other,” Ruiz said.
“We played golf together, we cooked together. We've lost a really good friend in Porterville, but he was also such a good man. Whatever you needed, Art would give you the shirt off his back.”
Cardell and his twin brother, Don, started young earning their own money delivering newspapers and mowing lawns, said Baughman. He spoke about Cardell and Karen Niblack meeting at Fresno High and getting married at 18, and how they remained deeply in love for 6 decades. At 19 Cardell served on Fresno's Bethel Lutheran Church council.
They had two children, Julie and Carl.
Art and Karen's granddaughter Devon speaks Japanese and has been teaching in Japan for more than six years, while their granddaughter Faith will be studying Child Growth and Development and Psychology at Oklahoma State.
Cardell's son Carl spoke about his dad saying, "Family was everything to my father." And he remembered duck hunting with him.
Cardell had a great ability to connect with people, said his cousin Mike Mason. He was a great jokester and storyteller, but always kind and compassionate.
There were tears from those gathered for the service, but also some laughter as they all shared fond memories of Cardell.
Cardell was involved in Trinity Lutheran Church for 40 years, and planned every aspect of the service on Friday.
He was involved in so many service organizations, and founded so many, there are almost too many to mention.
Cardell was a member at River Island Country Club, in the Reedley and Springville Lions Club, the Porterville Civic Development Committee, the Safari Club and President of the Monache Band Parents. He also founded the Sierra Sunrise Club, and was a Friend of Education for years.
Cardell was also Porterville Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 2003.
While Cardell was managing Bank of the Sierra, Karen taught at three different colleges in Bakersfield, Visalia, and Porterville. They also helped start the Porterville Aquatics swim team.
One of Cardell's favorite quotes was from Harry Truman: "It's amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit."
This attitude typified Cardell's humility through life. Rotary's motto "Service above Self" was truly fulfilled in the life by Cardell.
"We are in a better place because of him," said Baughman.
Cardell lived his life with abundance and was a leader in his faith, and giving to the community, said Pastor Jodi Golden Lund commenting on "The countless ways he touched so many lives."
Castle said he was a great mentor and friend. Elva Beltran spoke about how the Trinity Christmas Bazaar always gave so much to Poterville Area Coordinating Council and Helping Hands, and how she got to know him as treasurer for Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana.
Art and Karen's daughter-in-law, Debbie Cardell, said, "He was the strongest father figure, and he taught me what unconditional love is. And today was very representative of that."