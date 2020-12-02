For those who are concerned about their safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic as far as going out to public stores to do shopping, The Recorder is offering everyone in the community a chance to adopt an “Angel” over the phone.
Those who would like to make a donation so an Angel can be donated can call The Recorder, 784-5000. Those who would like to donate $10, $20 — or more can do so by calling The Recorder. Payments by credit card will be accepted for the donations.
The donations will be used to purchase clothing and toys to provide for a wonderful Christmas for our “Angels” — children are in need throughout the area.
The Recorder’s third annual Angel Tree program has expanded every year. Last year the Recorder provided for more than 200 children. This year the Recorder is looking to provide for more than 300 children.
Last week during the first week in which Angels could be adopted, more than 100 “Angels” or children in need were adopted.
Of course The Recorder still welcomes those in the community to come by the Recorder office at 115 E. Oak to adopt an Angel — or Angels. Angels are now up on the Recorder’s Christmas Tree in the Recorder’s front office lobby to be adopted.
Each “Angel” has the first name of a child in our community whose family could use some much needed assistance during the holidays. Each boy or girl “Angel” will have the age and clothing size of the corresponding child.
Those in the community can come by to pick an Angel — or Angels — from the tree, thus adopting their Angel or Angels. Then pick up some clothing items and maybe even a toy or two for your “Angel,” wrap them up in some Christmas paper or bags and return them to the Recorder office by Friday, December 11. Then Santa will deliver the items to each “Angel” before Christmas Eve.
The Recorder office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any business or individual that would like to make a donation to the Angel Tree program can call 784-5000.