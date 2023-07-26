The Tulare County Planning Commission unanimously approved a motion for a “tentative complete revocation” of the special permits that have allowed an adult residential mental health facility to operate in the Terra Bella area.
At its meeting on Wednesday the committee by a 7-0 vote approved the motion concerning the Ever Well Enclave at the Foothills mental health facility located at the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256.
The exact wording of the motion reads in part as follows: “Tentative Complete Revocation for Ever Well's violation of the location's legally non-compliant uses, and Ever Well's lack of compliance with the neighborhood, creating health and safety issues and for violating permit findings and conditions as not being entirely fenced in, its users being allowed to leave the facility without supervision and as an inappropriate use on agricultural lands under the zoning code's Exclusive Agriculture 40-acre minimum zoning.”
The commission also set a final meeting on the matter to be held during its meeting on September 13. Tulare County planning director Aaron Bock basically said Wednesday's decision by the commission just sets the revocation process in motion.
He said the revocation “comes with a very long process. We're not shutting down the facility by this decision.”
He said Ever Well will be able to continue to operate with 12 residents, six residents per building, as a special permit isn't needed to operate with six or less residents per building.
The meeting on September 13 is being set in part due to “potential additional testimony from the” State Department of Social Services. County staff added the September 13 meeting is needed because “State DSS have not responded yet and additional findings staff have make to bolster the decision made her today.
“At the continued hearing in September we will make any last findings and/or clarifications.” And decision made to revoke Ever Well's special permits can be appealed to the county board of supervisors.
Bock said DSS was invited to testify at Wednesday's meeting but no one from DSS spoke at the meeting.
Bock continued to say when it comes to the state if the county revokes Ever Well's special permit the county believes “that would put their licensing in jeopardy” as far as Ever Well's state license to operate the facility. That has been disputed by Ever Well chairman Andy Fetyko who said while the facility is under investigation by the state there's no investigation that would lead to the facility losing its license.
John Kinsey, an attorney for Ever Well, also alleged the county violated the Brown Act by not properly notifying Ever Well about the July 12 and Wednesday's hearings on the matter that were held during the commission meetings. Kinsey also alleged the county incorrectly described the July 12 and Wednesday's meetings and that violated the Brown Act as well.
At its July 12 meeting the commission unanimously approved a motion to set the revocation hearing for Wednesday.
County assistant counsel Matt Pierce disputed Kinsey's claims. “We can agree to disagree,” Kinsey said.
Pierce did advise the commission if it was determined it violated the Brown Act the actions it took to set the revocation hearing and then to approve the tentative revocation could be invalidated. But he added “staff has complied with those requirements,” concerning the Brown Act. He also said the county's adherence to the Brown Act has been “more than adequate.”
He advised the commission it could continue with whatever action it chose and to direct staff to also deal with the issue of the Brown Act at the September 13 meeting. The commission ended up providing that direction.
Bock also noted this was only the second revocation hearing he's ever been a part of with the other concerning Cemex, which in the end was still allowed to operate. So county staff noted the possible revocation of Ever Well's special user permits could be a first.
“We don't practice or precedence give up on use permits, this being the first revocation hearing that may result in revocation unless and until they have truly become incompatible,” said county staff in continuing to state its grounds for the revocation.
There were a number of people who spoke on behalf of Ever Well on Wednesday, including two out-of-state experts. Leon Evans, considered one of the nation's leading mental health professionals from Texas, and Ryan Black, an expert on community development from Florida, spoke on behalf of Ever Well.
Terra Bella resident Raul Bravo and Dan McNamara spoke on behalf of Ever Well as well. McNamara's family owned the property for 30 years and sold the property to Ever Well.
“We understand there have been concerns raised by neighbors,” Kinsey said. But Kinsey added the concerns raised to rise to an “actionable level of nuisance. We don't believe the grounds for revocation exist.”
He added about the facility “it's well run” and that it meets or exceeds state and federal standards.
Still about the community's concerns Kinsey said, “these are concerns Ever Well does not take lightly in any way, shape or form.”
Those who spoke on behalf of Ever Well said Ever Well wants to work with the community on the issues it has.
But community members disputed that, stating they've been trying to work with Ever Well over the past year with no response.
A resident who said his property borders the Ever Well facility again spoke about his report of a resident trespassing on his property as he did at the July 12 meeting. He said he received “not one phone call, not one attempt” from Ever Well when he reached out to Ever Well about the matter.
Susan Craig, who lives next door to the facility and has been a community leader when it comes to the community's effort to express its concerns about Ever Well, said Ever Well was invited to meet with the Zion Lutheran Church Council and didn't respond and was invited to two town hall meetings and didn't attend. She added there has been more than 100 calls and texts from the community to Ever Well with no response.
Ever Well has been licensed by the state to have as many as 100 residents. Another community leader Steve Schultz spoke about the previous testimony at the July 12 meeting in which the Tulare County Sheriff's Office had received 142 calls during the past year concerning about 16 Ever Well residents.
He said if Ever Well was allowed to continue to operate the way it does now with 100 residents that would lead to 887 calls in a year. “I'm frightened for the future of our community,” he said.
Those who spoke on behalf of Ever Well also pointed out if the facility is shut down that would take away much needed housing for those who suffer from mental illness. But one community resident disputed that, claiming the residents could be housed at other Ever Well facilities, including the one in Dinuba.
There was new information presented opposing and in favor of the facility including a letter from the Tulare County Farm Bureau stating the facility's “use is not compatible with zoning as farmland and should be in a more urban area.” Bock stated Tulare County Farm Bureau director Tricia Stever Blattler was in favor of revocation.
There was also a letter presented by a nearby letter stating they were in favor of mental health care, but not in favor of the facility.
The county stated pictures of landscaping of the facility suggest “Ever Well has not spent as much as they say they have in improvement, adding that “goes to the credibility and compatibility of the facility.”
But there was also a petition with 500 signatures from county residents in favor of not revoking the permit.