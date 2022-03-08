The public comment period for the City of Porterville's California State Parks OHV grant preliminary application begins today and lasts through May 2.
The city's preliminary application may be found at the following link: https://ohv.parks.ca.gov/?page id=30524
A hard copy is also available at the Parks and Leisure Services office, 15 E. Thurman Avenue, Suite A. For more information call 559-782-7539 or email parks_leisure@ci.porterville.ca.us Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.