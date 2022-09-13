I have a friend who’s a minister in Porterville. That might surprise some of you who objected to my recent column that poked a little fun at one of America’s 217 religions (as reported in 2006), but he’s a smart guy, and not as attached to dogma as one might expect. But as the article stated, I wasn’t singling them out. ALL religions espouse beliefs that can’t be proven; it’s the brainwashing I was objecting to. But belief in the improvable and improbable is generally harmless, so let them think what they want.
I’m not quite so ecumenical regarding belief in things that can be proven to be false. If you want to believe prayer cures cancer, knock yourself out. But don’t try to get the Supreme Court to make it the law of the land. When religion and politics combine, an explosion is likely. The famous Mexican patriot Morelos was executed in 1815 in Mexico, not by the government, but by the Spanish Inquisition. Thankfully, he was their last victim. But it could happen again.
At a recent dinner at my home in Springville, my pastoral friend said I should make more of an effort to bring the two sides of our political divide together. I have great respect for this man, so I set out to see what I could do to bind up the nation’s wounds. I didn’t get far.
Beliefs should deal with matters that can’t be shown to be either true or false. I personally believe children should be fed and educated, even if they don’t have a visa to be here. If you believe otherwise, I can’t say that you’re a liar — a jerk, maybe, but not a liar. That’s how beliefs work; they’re neither true nor false. But whether Donald Trump got more votes than Joe Biden is another story.
We don’t have to agree in our beliefs. I don’t think anyone should enter the United States without a visa, although I think our immigration policy could use an overhaul. I don’t believe ANY of the things Republicans say that Democrats believe. My liberal friends are aghast at my support for the death penalty. “What about the dozens of innocents who have been subjected to lethal injection?” What about the tens of thousands of wife- and child-beaters, the rapists, the murderers, the child molesters who are walking our streets free? When they reoffend, why aren’t their defense attorneys put in their cell with them? Why do we allow the interest on the national debt to consume one-fourth of our annual budget, when taxes on the highest incomes could pay if off in a decade? I suppose Republicans are surprised at my proposed solution, but you can’t tax the poor, because they don’t have any money. Help them enter the middle class — and they will — and then you CAN tax them.
Many Democrats share my support for some of the beliefs that are supposedly held only by conservatives. And some Republicans are ashamed to admit they’re Republicans. Take Independents, who claim to be independent, but haven’t voted for a Democrat in thirty years. You won’t have to look far to find them. Like really not far — maybe a few inches…
To be fair, lies can be hard to detect, especially since liars have become so clever. Facts are less obvious to the less educated. Whether lowering taxes on the highest incomes will create jobs has been studied for decades, and the near-unanimous conclusion among economists is it doesn’t. But you have to know something about economics and statistics to understand the argument. Is it right for police to shoot unarmed young Blacks in the back? Well, it was if they were running to get a gun to shoot someone. But they weren’t. Adding a hypothetical to make something sound true just muddies the water. Syllogisms matter. The fact half of my audience will have to Google “syllogism,” and perhaps even then won’t get it, is my point. Statements can have one meaning to those who read, and an entirely different one to those who don’t.
I’m a former Republican — raised by a Republican father who hated unions because union organizers at the Buick plant in Detroit where he worked had bullied him to join. I watched the Democratic President Lyndon Johnson lie about the war in Viet Nam, including his lies that fueled the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that got us into the war, and I voted for Nixon. But once the Republicans realized they’d never win another election if they told the truth, they decided to use lies as the basis of their strategy. David Brock, author of “Blinded by the Right,” abandoned the Republican Party after he concluded his career had deteriorated into lying in support of the Republican political agenda. If you have to lie to win, it’s because you’re wrong — even if you lie to save the unborn innocents, according to God.
Ronald Reagan’s cynical pitch to evangelical Christians in the 1984 Republican National Convention set the stage for our political divide. After the 2000 election, Karl Rove convinced the Republican Party to recruit evangelicals as a guaranteed 4 million voters who would also work for the campaign for free. We now routinely hear demands to turn the United States into a Christian nation, in violation of the First Amendment.
In a 2004 New York Times article, Ron Susskind quoted an unnamed Republican operative believed to be Karl Rove: “You believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore. We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you are studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out.” Translation: “We’ll lie, and while you’re trying to respond to that lie, we’ll create another lie, and you’ll spend all of your time playing catch-up.” No wonder we can’t catch up.
The divide in the American body politic isn't fundamentally between Republicans and Democrats, or even between conservatives and liberals; it’s between the uninformed and the well-informed, or to put it more bluntly, between uneducated and educated.
Democrats believe two plus two is four. Republicans are told two plus two is five. In order to meet in the middle, what do we have to do? Agree two plus two is four and a half? As long as Republican voters believe the lies that are being manufactured to manipulate them, there will be no meeting in the middle. There's no middle ground between truth and lies; there's only a bottomless chasm. We can’t come together when one side lies. We MUST agree on the facts — which is what Republicans and Democrats did 50 years ago, when I was proud to be a Republican.
Fact-check: It won’t kill you. And when you find out you’ve been used get mad — at least mad enough to vote on November 8.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net