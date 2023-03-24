Collective288 is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday April 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new Porterville business at 288 North D Street in Porterville.
The ribbon cutting has been rescheduled after it was originally set for March 11 but had to be postponed due to the weather.
Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Collective 288 for a Grand Opening and Pop-up event co-hosted by the Porterville Historical Museum. The historic Victorian home of the Brey family built in 1890, is now the home of Collective 288.
Museum staff will be on site providing free guided tours through the historical Brey house. Museum admission will be free in celebration of Collective 288’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Collective 288 is a team of established licensed professionals combining their 24 years of experience into a full service salon and barber shop. Christen, owner of Christen’s Tonsorial Parlor, specializes in all modern classic cuts, styling, hot towel straight razor shaves, color services and facial waxing.
Reyna, owner of Enticing Details, specializes in natural nail care including dry manicures, structured gel overlays and hand painted nail art. Chandra, owner of Chan Aesthetics, offers completely customizable facials and lash care including lash lifts.
More than 20 local art and food vendors will also be at the event. For more information and a detailed list of vendors check out the Instagram page @collective.288.
Collective 288's theme is “Where beauty, art and history meet.”
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration. For more information contact the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 559-784-7502 or info@portervillechamber.org