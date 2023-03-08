Collective 288 will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of its new Porterville business at 288 North D St. where it will be located in the historic Brey Home.
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Collective 288 welcomes the public to join them for the grand opening and Pop-up event co-hosted by the Porterville Historical Museum. The historic Victorian home of the Brey family, built in 1890, is currently the home of Collective 288 Museum docents will be on site providing free guided tours through the historic house.
Admission to the museum across the street from the home will be free on Saturday in celebration of Collective 288’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Collective 288 is a team of established licensed professionals who have combined their 24 years of experience to provide a full service salon and barber shop. Collective 288 features Christen, owner of Christen’s Tonsorial Parlor, who specializes in all modern classic cuts, styling, hot towel straight razor shaves, color services and facial waxing.
Also featured is Reyna, owner of Enticing Details, which specializes in natural nail care including dry manicures, structured gel overlays and hand painted nail art. Chandra, owner of Chan Aesthetics, who offers completely customizable facials and lash care including lash lifts, is featured as well.
Saturday's event will also be a chance to support local community businesses as there will be more than 20 local art and food vendors. For more information and a detailed list of vendors check out Collective 288's instagram page @collective.288.
Collective 288's motto is “Where beauty, art and history meet.”
For more information contact the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 559-784-7502 or info@portervillechamber.org