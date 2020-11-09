It was wet and cold across the Sequoia Complex on Sunday with ¼ to 1 inch over the fire. A freeze warning was also issued.
There was rain, gusty winds and small-sized hail at the Incident Command Post in Porterville. Snow showers also fell at higher elevations over the fire area, becoming heavy at times.
Cold temperatures and dryer weather were expected on Monday, with highs remaining near or below freezing above 3,000 feet. The area around Peppermint was predicted to see a low of 11 degrees.
Some morning low clouds were possible banking up against the foothills, bringing poor visibility and fog.
Due to inclement weather, all firefighting personnel have gone to a "Patrol and Monitor" status. There's no more night shift. Suppression repair work will be accomplished as weather permits, mostly on the southeast side of the fire.
Plans for today will include helicopters flying aerial reconnaissance to search and gather remaining equipment and evaluate access to remove structure protection from historical cabins in the back country.
An overall assessment of recent weather impacts will be done to determine needs for continued fire management and suppression repair operations.
As of Monday the Sequoia Complex had burned 170,132 acres and was at still at 80 percent contained. There are now 338 firefighting personnel working the fire. The estimated date for full containment is still November 20.
“Snow and rain has reduced fire behavior significantly,” officials stated. “There is potential for heavy fuels to continue to smolder and burn where protected from the moisture.”
A freeze warning is in effect for Porterville from 1 to 8 a.m. today and 1 to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The overnight low into this morning was expected to be 34 with today's high expected to be 55, stated the National Weather forecast.
The overnight low tonight into Wednesday morning was also expected to be 34 with a high on Wednesday of 57. The overnight low is then expected to warm up to 42 on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There's a 10 percent chance of rain on Thursday and a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday.