The judges results for the 2023 CMEA band and orchestra festival on Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3 at the Buck Shaffer Theater in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium:
Bartlett Middle School - Excellent
Summit Charter Intermediate - Superior
Strathmore Middle School - Superior
Sequoia Middle School - Excellent
Burton Middle School - Unanimous Superior
Strathmore High School - Unanimous Superior
Harmony Symphony Orchestra - Unanimous Superior
Monache High School - Excellent
Porterville High School - Unanimous Superior