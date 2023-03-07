The judges results for the 2023 CMEA band and orchestra festival on Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3 at the Buck Shaffer Theater in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium:

Bartlett Middle School - Excellent

Summit Charter Intermediate - Superior

Strathmore Middle School - Superior

Sequoia Middle School - Excellent

Burton Middle School - Unanimous Superior

Strathmore High School - Unanimous Superior

Harmony Symphony Orchestra - Unanimous Superior

Monache High School - Excellent

Porterville High School - Unanimous Superior

