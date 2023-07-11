Progress on the part of the Ukrainian military has slowed somewhat recently. Russia has escalated the draft of young Russian men, and although nearly a million have fled to other countries, many have heeded the call to go to Ukraine and kill the Nazis that were threatening to attack Russia.
Except that there AREN’T any.
If it weren’t for China’s lust for the wealth of Taiwan, Russia would have to be considered the most evil and rapacious threat to peace in this world. Putin wants to be the next Peter the Great, and he’s willing to do anything to achieve that goal. He controls the Russian media, so no one who listens only to Russian TV hears the truth about the invasion of Ukraine. His draftees, like many of ours, are only guilty of ignorance, and of trusting someone who doesn’t deserve to be trusted. China is waiting to see if we give up and allow Russia to steal Ukraine, so that they can be reasonably certain that we’ll step aside when China does the same thing to Taiwan. So there’s a lot riding on the defense of Ukraine. It’s not only their war; it’s the Third World War in miniature.
“War is hell,” Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman once said. He was no fan of war. In a letter to one James Yeatman in May of 1865, he wrote this:
“I confess without shame that I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. Even success, the most brilliant is over dead and mangled bodies […] It is only those who have not heard a shot, nor heard the shrills and groans of the wounded and lacerated (friend or foe) that cry aloud for more blood and more vengeance, more desolation and so help me God as a man and soldier I will not strike a foe who stands unarmed and submissive before me but will say ‘Go sin no more.’”
The Ukrainians whose country was invaded have all the right to defend their country, and to drive the invader from it. The Russian soldiers who are there (at least the ones who don’t rape and loot and kill innocent civilians) are in large measure draftees, and we're given to understand that a rear guard of special soldiers stands behind their lines and shoots anyone who tries to turn and run. So to some degree, they're also innocent victims.
So cluster bombs, Mister President? Really?
Cluster bombs are essentially packages of hundreds of hand grenades that detonate on impact. They can kill every soldier in a 200-man battalion in an instant. They were last used in Iraq by the American Army in 2003. 108 countries have adopted the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans their use. The United States isn't one of them. But their use is at least morally debatable.
So why did President Biden just authorize their sale to Ukraine? One of the reasons is the obvious one: We haven’t signed up. It’s not that we think that killing everyone in an area the size of several football fields is good; it’s that war is hell, and people die. And we, like Russia, reserve the use of extreme measures for existential crises. Russia has said that in the event of a threat to the existence of Russia, nuclear weapons would be used. I assume we have the same philosophy with regard to existential threats. At least I hope we do.
For Ukraine, the Russian invasion IS an existential threat. Russia’s declared objective is to erase Ukraine. The Ukrainians have no option but to fight. Ukraine is in a fight to the death, and they didn’t ask for it. Their country was invaded for no good reason, and they’re not going to tolerate it.
I was a conscientious objector during the Viet Nam war, but I would absolutely give my life to defend my country (although I believed that the Viet Nam war had nothing to do with defending our country). My column about that elicited a few critical letters from readers; I have two words for them, and Charlie won’t print them. But I would do anything, and I mean ANYTHING, to save my country. So would the Ukrainians. They have no option.
The Russians do. They can LEAVE. They might have to shoot the rear guards that were put there to kill them if they retreat, but those guards are their real enemy, not the Ukrainians. Ukraine should make it clear to Russian soldiers that if they want to leave, they will be guaranteed safe passage. And if the threat of the use of cluster bombs persuades them to leave sooner, so much the better. But if they don’t like the idea that Ukraine can use cluster bombs to defend their country, I have two words for them, and Charlie won’t print them.
