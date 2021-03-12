It has been an up and down business journey for 24-year-old Gerardo Moreno, owner of Beavers Tree and Yard Service, but now that he's got his boots firmly on the ground, or suspended from a tree, he's ready to begin expanding his business and take in more clients.
Moreno grew up on the east side of Porterville and said growing up here was a bit rough for him. Even in the face of adversity, he knew he had to work in order to be successful.
“I've had a rough life here, up and downs, but always trying to work,” said Moreno. “That is one thing my dad always taught us, to work and be responsible.”
Moreno said he has always done tree work and once worked for Global Pistachio where he learned about irrigation. While pursuing other jobs, Moreno always kept a side job by pruning trees. His side job quickly became his passion and, after seeing a man atop a large tree, knew he wanted to climb trees full-time.
“One day I saw this guy climbing a big tree,” said Moreno. “I stopped and watched him and when he got down I told him I wanted to do that one day. He gave me spikes to climb, my first tool, and then I went and bought car straps to tie around my legs and just started climbing. I've been doing it ever since. I climb big trees and have been told by many people around here that they think I am one of the youngest and most talented tree climbers around.”
His passion for climbing only got stronger after receiving his first pieces of safety equipment.
“Anna and Chance Ballew, who have been like second parents to me, have big trees everywhere,” said Moreno. “I told them it was going to be my jungle gym. The first time I started climbing them, (Anna) showed up and I was on top of her pine tree. She got scared because I didn't have any safety equipment. I was just walking on the branches. The next week I worked there, UPS showed up and it was a harness and safety equipment. They bought me the harness and everything and I was happy about it because I couldn't afford it. I thanked them and immediately put it on and started climbing the trees.”
Since getting an official business license last year, Moreno is ready to take on more clients and bigger jobs. His services include tree pruning, clean-up, and yard work. Beavers Tree and Yard Service is growing little by little, and as his business grows Moreno is acquiring the equipment he needs, such as chainsaws, straps and trailers. He has experience pruning Redwood Pines and will “go where the work takes me, where ever there are big trees.”
Even though Moreno works alone right now, his son, 6-year-old Miguel “Little Beaver” Moreno, is his biggest supporter.
“Since I started he would grab his little water bucket and water people's yards as I cut trees,” said Moreno. “He has his little work shirt too. He'll put it on and ask me if we are going to work today. He gets to know the clients and their kids. He'll pass out my cards everywhere.”
In January, Moreno took a huge loss after his work truck was impounded with all of his equipment in it.
“It was practically my whole company,” said Moreno. “I had to start over from scratch again. Right now, I have everything going again.”
Moreno has many goals for his business and would really like to partner with the city to do tree work at parks or other public areas the city's equipment may not be able to reach. He's also hoping to obtain his Class C license to cut down bigger trees, and expand his business and hire more workers.
“Within time, I am trying to do work for the city,” said Moreno. “I want to do work that they can't reach. There is a tree on Putnam that I have volunteered to do for the city. The Chamber of Commerce is helping me out too. If work picks up and more income comes in, I plan on getting more workers. I plan on expanding, that way some people are doing yards, some are doing trees, some are working with the wood.”
Moreno doesn't like to throw away the wood and debris he cleans up from his job, and instead uses the left over wood and debris in various ways. He knows how to turn leaves into mulch, make useable items from the larger chunks of wood, and burns down smaller sticks and branches to use the ashes in his own fertilizer.
When it comes to pricing, Moreno said he keeps his prices fair and offers discounts to veterans and churches.
“I try not to charge a crazy amount,” said Moreno. “I don't have big chippers or anything like that. It's just me, my chainsaw and my trailer. For veterans I give discounts, for churches I give discounts. I am very fair with my prices too. I don't charge too much, just enough for my equipment and to keep me and my son going.”
Moreno is beyond thankful to the community who has helped him prosper in his tree and yard service business, and extended a huge thank you to the community and his family for all of the support.
“Thank you to the people from the community who have helped me, and have been willing to give me a chance to show them my skills and putting back into my business,” said Moreno. “A lot of small businesses have been helping me out in different areas and I would like to thank all of them. I want to give a special thank you to my parents and my brothers because even though I haven't recognized it, they have helped me out in a lot of ways.”
For more information on Beaver's Tree and Yard Service, follow their Facebook page (Beavers Tree-Yard Service) or give Moreno a call, (559) 310-2418.