The aftermath of the Porterville Public Library fire definitely took its toll on the surrounding facilities, but clean-up of City Hall and the adjacent Porterville Fire Station has officially begun. On Tuesday morning, a crew of roughly 20 arrived at City Hall to begin removing combustible by-products left behind by the Porterville Public Library fire on February 18.
At a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 27, the Council unanimously voted to award a contract to Belfor Property Restoration, an international clean-up company, in the amount of $672,885.90 for the removal of combustible by-products from Fire Station 1 and City Hall. Belfor Property Restoration will be responsible for cleaning both the inside and the outside of each facility.
Initially, the Council had approved a payment to KCE Matrix to perform an engineering analysis regarding the extent of damage caused by the Porterville Library fire to the nearest city facilities. KCE Matrix determined remediation and repair would be needed at both the fire station and City Hall. Because of KCE Matrix’s determination, the Council decided to award Belfor Property Restoration a contract strictly for the remediation work.
“When the library was on fire, a lot of smoke and soot and carbon got into the duct work in all of the facilities, the fire department and City Hall,” said Mark Denny, the General Manager for the Bakersfield branch of Belfor Property Restoration. “So we have been contracted with the city to come in and remove all of the insulation and all of the porous items, clean everything, sanitize it. It’s very detailed, restorative cleaning.”
The City determined the remediation work was urgent for the safety of city employees and public health. The contract awarded to Belfor Property Restoration will be paid by proceeds from insurance payments for the library fire.
On Tuesday, Belfor Property Restoration employees were armed with machines, rags, face masks, safety equipment and cleaning products, and were busy at work cleaning the back offices of City Hall. All of the ceiling tiles had been removed, as they are made of porous materials, and members of the cleaning crew were disposing of boxes, paper and other porous items. Some employees were on top of ladders meticulously cleaning each of the ceiling rafters and window sills. Other employees were on the ground scrubbing walls and collecting items that could be removed from the building.
Denny estimated the clean-up would span a timeline of roughly six weeks.