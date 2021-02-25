To clarify an article on the Sierra View District Board meeting that appeared in The Recorder on Tuesday here is what was said when Board member Dr. Gaurang Pandya, MD, asked legal counsel Alex Krase about term limits: Pandya asked Krase what the state of California term limits for senators and or legislators were and Krase replied he didn't have that information. Pandya then asked Pandya what the term limits were for U.S. Senators in which Krase replied there are no term limits for U.S. Senator.
Clarification for Sierra View Board meeting article
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- PUSD reopens for K-6 grades
- Clarification for Sierra View Board meeting article
- Teens accused in Porterville fire no longer under monitor
- CVP's initial water allocation at 20 percent for Class 1
- Cars and Coffee event temporarily placed on hold
- Cross Country: Panthers split dual with Hawks
- Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment
- 'Who is at fault?' Investigation into Texas blackout begins
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Santa Fe School placed under lockdown
- Tule River residents file for restraining order to stop evictions
- Terra Bella man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Three 14-year-olds, 18-year-old accuses of vandalizing Poplar church arrested
- Taylor wins GW Invite: Marauders, Panthers XC have strong showings
- Vaccination effort continues at Porterville College
- Sheriff says his department has handled Tule River situation properly
- Porterville White Supremacist sentenced for having bomb making materials
- Tulare County ramps up vaccination effort
- Off they go!: MHS XC starts with GW Invite today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Nov 15
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2