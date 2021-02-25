To clarify an article on the Sierra View District Board meeting that appeared in The Recorder on Tuesday here is what was said when Board member Dr. Gaurang Pandya, MD, asked legal counsel Alex Krase about term limits: Pandya asked Krase what the state of California term limits for senators and or legislators were and Krase replied he didn't have that information. Pandya then asked Pandya what the term limits were for U.S. Senators in which Krase replied there are no term limits for U.S. Senator.

