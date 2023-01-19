The City of Porterville held a strategic planning session with civic leaders last Thursday to address homelessness.
Among those who participated in the meeting were Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Porterville City Councilman Ray Beltran and Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend. Representatives from non-profit agencies and faith based groups also participated in the meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen partnerships and to develop cohesiveness between agencies to adopt realistic goals that will lead to measurable results in reducing homelessness.
City staff presented Point in Time Count data from June 2022. That report showed virtually no change in the homeless population in Porterville from 2021 to 2022.
The 2021 reported showed there were 213 people who experienced homelessness in Porterville while in 2022 the number was 212. But that's still more than double the number in 2013 which was 93.
The number of chronically homeless did decline from 111 in 2021 to 78 in 2022. The 2022 report stated there were 182 people in Porterville who slept without shelter, 23 slept in an emergency shelter, 7 slept in transitional housing, 6 were veterans, 11 were unaccompanied youth and 100 had a disability. Fifty-six percent of those who experienced homelessness in Porterville in the 2022 report were ages 35-54.
The Point in Time Count provides nonprofit and local governmental agencies a snapshot of patterns and trends of homelessness throughout Kings and Tulare Counties, which helps the agencies apply for funding and develop resources to deal with the issue of homelessness.
Townsend said there was a consensus to apply for grant funding to deal with the issue of encampments. He said there are a series of grants available so different grants could be applied for to go toward addressing different encampments.
“It's just another tool in the tool kit,” said Townsend about the grants. “I think we'll end up with some grants that will work out and that will be useful.”
About all those at the meeting, Townsend said, “it seems like that we have pretty much one voice.”
For more information on the Point In Time count visit https://www.kthomelessalliance.org/pit
Porterville Police Chief, Jake Castellow and Police Captain Dominic Barteau also provided an overview of the newly formed Special Methods and Resources Team, SMART, at the meeting in addition to providing a summary of successful partnerships which have been formed to assist individuals experiencing homelessness to find housing and resources.
Other goals were set at the meeting such as securing housing units.
The metting also dealt with the development of the 2023/2024 Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, Action Plan. The community can participate in the CDBG Action Plan by completing a survey or participating in a community meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. February 16 at City Hall. More information can be found at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us The survey can be found at the following link: https://forms.gle/89foZXFoGWkJwPj17
Community Development Block Grants are used to provide services such as housing, recreation and economic opportunities to improve living standards for low and moderate income areas.
“The meeting demonstrated how agencies throughout Tulare County are partnering on addressing the challenges of homelessness in Porterville,” the city of Porterville stated.
Those who are interested in volunteering to assist in canvassing the city for the 2023 Point in Time Count which will be held next week can contact housing@ci.porterville.ca.us.