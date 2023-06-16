The Porterville City Council will be tasked with choosing interim operations for the Navigation Center after Turning Point’s Chief Executive Officer notified the city Turning Point would be ceasing operation of the Navigation Center on June 30 at its next meeting. Luckily, the city has three applicants who have expressed interest in taking over operations of the homeless support center.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Turning Point, which has operated the Navigation Center since its conception in 2018, recently notified the city of their need for funding to continue their services. The city council awarded Turning Point $60,000 in February to assist in funding the Navigation Center, but the award was declined via letter from Turning Point in May due to the restricted use for administrative expenses and stated they would also be rejecting future funding.
Despite attempts to reconcile with Turning Point to figure out a way to continue their operations at the Navigation Center, the city received a letter in early June from Turning Point’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Banks, stating operations at the Navigation Center would cease come June 30. The city reached out to Banks who denied a meeting request to discuss transitioning to a new service provider and stated bluntly Turning Point does “not have funding in place to operate the program past June 30” which in turn means they “cannot operate the program past that date,” city staff reported.
In efforts to find a new operating service for the Navigation Center, city staff has connected with three potential new service providers, all of which have experience working with the homeless. Central California Family Crisis Center, Elevate Community Services and King’s View Behavioral Health System have all applied to take over the Navigation Center operations.
On Tuesday, the city council will discuss each of the three proposals and decide who will take control of the Navigation Center.
The council will also hold a public hearing concerning the adoption of the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. The council has set the priority projects for the next fiscal year, which include continuing funding opportunities and grants for the new library, the Fourth Street community recreation center, and welcome signs on Highway 65 and Highway190.
The public hearing is set in order to gather public opinion on the priority projects chosen by the council. There will be time for public comment before the council reviews the budget.
The Council will also receive an update on priority state legislation from CalCities. The council will be asked to send letters of support or opposition to more than 50 proposed pieces of legislation.
In addition to these items, the Council will hold a public hearing concerning the adjustment of fees by application of the Engineering News-Record cost index.
A set of ordinances will receive a second reading. The first concerns amending a section of the development ordinance regarding the professional office zone district. The second regards the approval for the construction of a third cannabis dispensary within the city, Cannabis Express, Inc., to be located in the former Bob Fields Jewelry building on Main Street.
The council will also review the declaration of local emergency due to flooding.