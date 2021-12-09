The Porterville City Council gave its endorsement for the city to proceed with looking at developing the Olive Avenue/Heritage Center site as the site for the new library.
The council took action directing the city to look at developing the site as the site for the new library at its meeting on Tuesday.
The site meets all of the criteria the city has for a new library, including accessibility, being in a preferable location near downtown and adjacent to Rails To Trails. There's also room for plenty of parking and expansion.
As far as the temporary library that will be adjacent to Grocery Outlet as part of its consent calendar, the council approved the purchase of furniture for the library at just under $407,000. The purchase will be paid for from insurance funds received for the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones.
But due to COVID-19 and supply-chain issues, the vendor involved in supplying the furniture have “explicitly” stated the furniture project would be 16 weeks “from order to install due to all of the uncontrollable delays in the current environment.”
It was hoped the temporary library could be opened by the end of the year but that would put the opening to sometime in the spring.
In other business the council held its first public hearing, beginning the process of redistricting to establish a new map for the five council districts. The map would begin to be used for the November, 2022 election in which Districts 1 and 2 would be up for election.
Lawana Tate represents District 1 and Milt Stowe represents District 2. Tate stated when she was appointed to the council she planned to run to stay in the seat in the 2022 election.
The new districts must be submitted to the County Registrar by April 17. The second public hearing will be held on January 18, another public hearing will be held on February 1 and the final public hearing will be held on February 15.
The deadline for the public to submit maps is February 2. Information on the redistricting process is available at MapPorterville.org.
One issue the city will face is coming up with a map with considerably less deviation in the population of the five districts. The current districts have a population deviation of nearly 15 percent and it's desirable for that deviation to be 10 percent or less.
SKATEPARK PROJECT APPROVED
The council also approved a $178,000 Proposition 68 grant to be used for improvements at the skate park at Veterans Parks. Among the improvements would be a long bar, gap and quarter pipe.
The city will also look at using Measure R funds, which can be used for projects to improve bike and pedestrian paths. to add solar lighting and shade to the park. As part of the upcoming project to improve the Veterans Park trail, Measure R funds could potentially be used for the skatepark.