The City of Porterville will provide cooling centers from now through July 4 due to the excessive heat.
Cooling centers will be provided every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 4 at Porterville City Hall, 291 N. Main St., and the Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak Ave.
While the temporary library is still not ready for its opening to the public, the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet at 50 W. Olive, Suite B, will be used as a cooling center all this week. The temporary library will be open as a cooling center from 5 to 10 p.m. every day through July 4.
Porterville Transit will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling centers. To ride free, residents must indicate they're traveling to a cooling center.
Free transportation for cooling centers begins at 5 p.m. On fixed routes, the free transportation will be provided from 5 to 7 p.m. every day. On TransPort, free transportation will be provided from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information call (559) 791-8000.