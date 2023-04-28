Because the parties have been able to come up with a solution when it comes to trash, an ongoing project nearing completion involving a major medical imaging center didn't have to be trashed, so to speak.
And the new animal shelter being developed will benefit as well.
As part of its consent calendar the Porterville City Council will consider an agreement with California Medical Imaging Center and the animal shelter at its next meeting. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
California Medical Imaging Center is in the final stages of completing improvements to a new facility located at 99 W. Putnam. The city is also currently in the process of developing the new Porterville Animal Shelter at the former Citibank building at 185 North D which is adjacent to the facility at 99 W. Putnam.
California Medical Imaging has made an effort to develop the project for more than a year now. They first met with the city's Project Review Committee on September 29, 2021.
They had been at odds with the city over a requirement to install a triple bin for garbage and where it should be placed.
In addition the company is required to provide parking. On February 17 California Medical Imaging requested approval to use a portion of the adjacent city-owned property
to locate the required triple bin and additional parking.
The proposed refuse bin would be constructed by California Medical Imaging and used by the medical imaging facility and the animal shelter, “providing for efficient use of
property and resources for both parties,” city staff reported.
The company is requesting the use of 16 parking spots, which city staff stated isn't expected to impact the animal shelter.
On March 21 city council provided direction to negotiate a joint use agreement with California Medical Imaging and the company has agreed to enter into the agreement.
Item No. 7.
BUILDING ACTIVITY
As part of the agenda a report on building permits issued from January through March of this year has been presented. There were 26 residential permits issued at the beginning of this year as opposed to 22 during the same time period last year.
New commercial permits issued at the beginning of this year was three, the same as during the same time last year.
So for in 2022-2023 there have been 61 residential permits issued, a decline of 34 percent from 92 during the same time period in 2021-2022. There have been 4 commercial permits issued in 2022-2023 so far as opposed to nine during the same time period in 2021-2022.