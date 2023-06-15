The City of Porterville is stressing those in the community should abide by its safe and sane fireworks police as Independence Day, July 4, approaches.
“Understanding the risks of using fireworks and abiding by the Safe and Sane Firework program is essential to personal safety,” the city stated.
Safe and Sane fireworks are those that don't fall within the definition of dangerous or exempt and include the State of California Fire Marshal seal. The Porterville Fire Department has been enforcing the city policy in compliance with the California Health and Safety Code to ensure fireworks sold within city limits are legal.
Firework purchases within city limits can only be made from eligible organizations selling safe and sane fireworks. Firework sales will be begin at noon Wednesday, June 28 and end at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
Any firework not bearing the State seal, or that goes up in the air or explodes, is prohibited and illegal and any person caught using these will be issued a fine, the city stated. The fine amounts for illegal fireworks or the illegal use of legal fireworks begin at $2,500 and go up to $10,000 with each violation.
Safe and sane fireworks can only be used within the city from noon Wednesday, June 28 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Any use of fireworks outside that time is illegal. Fines for the use of safe and sane fireworks outside the allowable time range from $1,000 to $5,000. “Any time that illegal fireworks are discharged, they pose a potential risk of fire and significant risk of injury,” the city stated.
The city also has a policy in which property owners or managers could also be fined if they negligently allow the illegal use of fireworks on their property.
The city also stated it's important to handle fireworks properly. Those who use fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby and fireworks should not be used near dry grass or flammable materials. The city also stated to never allow children to use fireworks.
“Using fireworks improperly or irresponsibly can result in severe burns, amputations and even death,” the city stated.
The city also stated loud noises from fireworks scare pets and also affect those, including veterans, who suffer from post-traumatic stress. “Always be mindful of surrounding neighbors and remember that illegal fireworks are not only dangerous but a nuisance to residents,” the city stated.
The city recommends the safest way to enjoy a firework display is to attending the annual Freedom Fest presented by the City of Porterville and Eagle Mountain Casino. This year's event will be held on Saturday evening, July 1 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
The event will showcase an array of local food vendors, a spray zone, and will climax with a spectacular display of fireworks to be set off roughly just before 9 p.m. The city estimates up to 12,000 people will attend the fun and family friendly event.
Food vendors have until today to apply to participate in the event. Informational vendors have until Friday, June 23 to submit their application.
For more details on the event visit the the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services page at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/.
Parking passes for the event are now on sale. General parking is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event and only cash is accepted the day of the event.
There are limited preferred parking passes available for $30. For more information, call 559-791-7695.