It's been going on two years now and the Friends of the Porterville Library is still without a home.
And Porterville City Manager John Lollis said it's hard to know what's going to happen as far as the status of the organization. “That's a good question,” he said. “This has been the tale of no ends.”
And for the Friends of the Library, the organization stated it may not be able to continue to exist if its situation isn't resolved.
Lollis said it's still going to be a “deliberative” process as far as where the Friends of the Porterville Library will be located, adding it will be up to the Porterville City Council on what direction to take.
Lollis said there are now effectively three options. The original option which may not be as practical continues to be for the organization to be located at 287 Hockett in a building across from the Porterville Fire Station.
But the more practical solution may be the other two effective options, which are one of either two units at another city building at Second and Cleveland. The center used that facility as a warming center for those to seek shelter who needed it from the recent freezing temperatures.
The city of Porterville asked the Friends of the Library which was organized in 1971 to assist the Porterville Public Library to vacate the building which housed its bookstore in October, 2020. Lollis said that building was never meant to be a permanent location for the organization, adding the organization once was co-located with the Senior Council at the Santa Fe Depot.
A lot of work, though, was needed to be done to the 287 Hockett building. What was expected to take months is going on two years now.
The organization needs a building to house its bookstore as it's the main source of its fundraising funds raised have been used to pay for special materials, equipment and programming not covered by city funds. Lollis said the city has offered the organization Centennial Park to hold book sales much like The Grab N' Go events the library now holds at Centennial Park.
ZERONOX and PSW were kind enough to offer storage space in their facilities for the books that were in the bookstore, said Pat Beck, Friends of the Library Treasurer, and Lollis said books are being stored at the Prospect Education Center. The city and the Porterville Unified School District have entered into a deal in which they will swap properties, with the city selling the Heritage Center to the district and the district turning over the Prospect Education Center to the city.
Lollis said he was hopeful the city's temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet will open by June. Lollis said the ultimate plan could also be for Friends of the Library to be located at the new library between Olive Avenue and the Heritage Center.
But in the meantime the Porterville City Council needs to decide basically if the organization can be located at the Hockett building or the building at Second and Cleveland. Lollis said hazardous abatement was done at the Hockett building but it will take a great deal to make it ADA compliant, which would allow Friends to use the building as a bookstore. He said the cost would be $150,000.
While there are minor accessibility issues with the Cleveland and Second building, Lollis said “it won't be that expensive” to make it ADA compliant as compared to the Hockett building. “Much less than that,” he said.
Beck and Friends of the Library did note the city was extremely generous in leasing the previous building.
Lollis noted the city provides that kind of lease for a number of non-profit organizations in the city. While the Barn Theater owns its building, it leases the property from the city for $1 a year. Comision Honorifica Mexicana also leases its property from the city for $10 a year.