Registration for a variety of city programs have been postpones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:
“Under the continued guidance of state and local health authorities, all non-essential services provided by Porterville Parks & Leisure are currently suspended. As a result, upcoming registration has been postponed for the following:
Summer Day Camp
Swim Lessons
Youth Volleyball
Lifeguard Renewal Class
“We may have to keep physically distant, but we are in it together!” the city stated. “The City of Porterville remains committed to preserving the health and safety of our community and will continue to be in regular contact with health officials concerning appropriate practices. An update will be provided by the end of May with a determination on the status of our summer programming. In the meantime, check our Virtual Recreation ideas and stay home, stay healthy!”
For updates on the city and its programs, please visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/