Tuesday night's Porterville City Council meeting set the city's interests for the upcoming legislative session in stone, and the interests chosen by the council are reminiscent of interests the city has held in past legislative sessions.
After being in contact with staff from the offices of State Senator Melissa Hurtado and State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, city staff presented the council with six points of interest for potential funds from federal and state budgets.
At the forefront of the interests chosen was grant funding for both the tertiary treatment facility for recycled water, the new library and the community center/park to be developed at Fourth and Henderson. The city also has a continued need for homeless housing and service funding as well.
The other budgetary interests set by the city are the reuse of the general treatment area at the Porterville Developmental Center, maintenance and reuse of the National Guard Armory and the creation and implementation of a State Peace Officers Standard and Training Program at Porterville College.
"I've always said if you don't ask you don't get, especially when it comes to the probabilities of funding," said Mayor Martha Flores.
Flores asked the council if the six proposed interests were agreeable, which they were.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo asked if any funds would be made available for roads.
"Looking at protecting and continuing to maintain our roads is going to be a huge cost," said Carrillo.
Carrillo was informed most funding for road maintenance us budgeted by the city but other state funding for roads has been made available in the past.
With all five members of the council agreeable upon the city's state and federal budgetary interests, City Manager John Lollis explained legislation will need to be introduced in the State Legislature by mid-February and it's staff's goal to have the legislative interests prepared by the end of this month.
On Tuesday night the council also opened a public hearing to discuss continuing said public hearing to their next meeting.
The city's Project Review Committee has been discussing and reviewing the Villas at Sierra Meadows development project since early 2021. The proposed project includes the annexation of 20.23 acres at the southwest corner of West Gibbons Avenue and South Jaye Street. If approved and upon completion the development would include 80 single family use lots, a .86 acre park and the construction of streets and the necessary infrastructure that goes with them.
On January 7, the city received a letter from the Department of Toxic Substances Control requesting they continue their public hearing as the department would like additional site assessment due to the current agricultural use of the land.
The project applicant requested the city continue the hearing to February 7 as all additional information regarding the land and the project should be available.
Flores opened the public hearing and a few members of the public approached the dias to inform them of the Kit Fox population currently living on the designated project land and expressed their concern about the lack of habitat for the foxes if the project were to move forward.
City attorney Julia Lew explained the public would have additional time to speak on the project at a future meeting.
"I do want to emphasize there will be additional information for the continued public hearing," said Lew.
The council unanimously approved the continuation of the public hearing regarding the development project to their next meeting on February 7.