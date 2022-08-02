The city is ready to move further ahead with the “Porterville Heritage Sports Complex” at its next meeting. The Porterville City Council will take up the matter at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
A public hearing on the 11.61-acre multi-sport complex to be located near the Heritage Center south of Olive Avenue and east of A street. The complex will also be adjacent to the Santa Fe Byway, the Rails to Trails Parkway. The council will consider approval of a mitigated negative declaration of environmental impact which will pave the way for the project to be developed.
City staff have stated the 11.61 multi-sports complex should be used for tournaments and activities that will include those from all over the Valley and state. The complex can be used for such sports as soccer, volleyball and pickleball.
A number of mini-arena will be included in the complex. Among the facilities that could be included are 12 4,000 square foot fieldturf arena soccer fields with scoreboards, two 6,000 square foot multi-use recreation lighted arenas with scoreboards, a challenge fitness obstacle course, various types of fitness equipment, bleachers, various playground equipment and other park accessories, covered benches and picnic shelters.
In addition the city could place a much needed regulation sized lighted baseball park at the facility although its also looking at placing that lighted ballpark at the Porterville Sports Complex. The city plans to use $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the lighted ballpark.
The heritage sports complex will be funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, Measure R and various parks grants.
REPLACING REYES
The council is receiving a staff report on replacing Monte Reyes, who resigned from the council on July 19. The council is currently accepting applications for those interested in replacing Reyes, who represented District 4. Those interested must live in District 4 and be a registered voter.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. August 10. Information is available at the city's website, www.ci.porterville.ca.us
Candidates will be interviewed for the vacancy by the council and the interviews will be conducted in open session. It's likely a special meeting will be scheduled to conduct the interviews.
A special meeting could be scheduled on August 13, 14 or 15 before the council's regularly scheduled meeting on August 16. The council has 30 days from July 19 until August 19 to decide on a candidate to fill Reyes position. The candidate will serve through the end of Reyes term until November 2024.
So the council could also theoretically schedule a special meeting on August 17, 18 or 19. Three of the four council members — Mayor Martha Flores, Lawana Tate, Kellie Carrillo and Milt Stowe — must approve of the candidate.
If the council can't come to a consensus by August 19 to fill the position it will then be up to Mayor Martha Flores on how to fill the position at which time she could choose to appoint a candidate herself.
Questions the council will ask of the candidates are also be presented to council members. Among the questions are “What do you consider to be the greatest challenges and opportunities for the city over the next year?
TULE RIVER PARKWAY
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider advertising for bids for the development of the next phase, phase III, of the Tule River Parkway. The construction of the Class I bicycle and pedestrian trail will extend the trail by 1.25 miles between Main and Plano. The project will include solar lighting, bridges, retaining walls and trail signage.
Total cost of the project is expected to be $2.4 million. A federal grant is pay for $1.8 million of the project and the remaining cost of the project of about $600,000 will be paid for by Measure R funds.
LITTER ABATEMENT PROGRAM
Also on the consent calendar is a litter abatement program for Highways 65 and 190. The council has allocated $50,000 a year for three years of Measure I funds for the project. CSET is operating the program. In addition Caltrans is providing $110,000 for the project and $146,000 in Measure R funds is being used for the project.
FIRE STATION 72 RENOVATION
Also on the consent calendar is a project for a classroom/training facility as part of the remodeling of Fire Station 72 on Newcomb. There will be $25,000 allocated from Measure I funds for the Fire Station 72 classroom remodeling. And $100,000 of Measure I funds for the training facility electrical retrofit at Fire Station 72 to be reallocated from 2023-2024 to 2022-2023.
BANNER SIGN POLES
As a scheduled matter on the agenda is a donation from the Porterville Exchange Club to provide two banner sign poles so a banner can be hung across Main Street to advertise community events. The banner would stretch across Main Street from City Hall to Centennial Park.
The Exchange Club plans to solicit community funds in the same way which funds were donated to the city to fund the Buck Shaffer Memorial Clock and the Marching Through Time mural at Centennial Park.
BUILDING PERMITS
A staff report is being presented to the council on building permits issued to close the 2021-2022 fiscal year. In the final quarter of 2022 only 19 residential permits were issued as opposed to 60 during the same time period in 2021.
The number of residential permits declined by 28 percent from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022 with 154 in 2021 and 111 in 2022.
There was one commercial permit issued in the final quarter of 2022 as opposed to two at the same time last year. For the year of 2021-2022 there were 10 commercial permits issued as opposed to six in 2020-2021.
K-9s, WALKER RECOGNIZED
The Porterville Police Department will introduce its two newest K-9s along with their handlers at Tuesday's meeting. The department had the K-9s trained to replace two K-9s that recently retired.
One of the department's current K-9s, “Neith,” was also scheduled to receive a new handler. Once all the K-9s are in place the department's K-9 unit of four K-9s will again be at full strength.
In addition community service officer Steve Walker is retiring and will be recognized at Tuesday's meeting. Walker will continue to serve as the chaplain for the Porterville Police and Fire Departments.