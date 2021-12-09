The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services has been awarded a $7.8 million Proposition 98 grant for the development of a recreation center and park at Fourth Street and Henderson.
In addition the community of Poplar has been awarded a $1.2 million Prop. 68 grant for significant upgrades to its community park.
California State Parks announced on Wednesday the awarding of $548.3 million in Prop. 68 grants to 112 projects across the state in the competitive grant process. Porterville and Poplar were two of the projects selected. The grants were awarded as part of Governor Gavin Newsom's “Outdoors for All” initiative.
The grants awarded through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, represent the single-largest investment in state history in expanding access to parks in underserved communities.
Funding for the grants comes from $395.3 million in Prop. 68 funds and $153 million from the state budget.
To date, the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program has provided $1.16 billion to California’s communities in four rounds, including $368 million in grant funding from Proposition 84.
In this latest round of grants award, there were 468 applications totaling $2.42 billion in requests. The projects funded are 50 new parks and the expansion and renovation of 62 parks.
The City of Porterville park/recreation center will be located adjacent to the Rails to Trials. Among the proposals is for the site to include a multi-use community/recreation center, a playground, splash pad, challenge course, a mini soccer arena, outdoor exercise stations, picnic shelter, parking lot and landscaping and lighting throughout the park.
Another proposal would be to include a pump track, a combination course that can be used by skateboarders and BMX bicyclists.
The recreation center would include a gym that could be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. There’s a huge need for pickleball courts in the community.
There would also be a youth center, racquetball court and rock climbing wall. The grand opening for the park and recreation center is set for October, 2024.
Total cost of the project is estimated to be $10.275 million. Since the project is located adjacent to Rails To Trails the city could possibly use Measure R funds for the parking lot and lump track. City staff will work on finding other available existing funding sources to fund the rest of the project.
In the Poplar Community Park project, a walking/jogging track, playground, community garden, outdoor exercise station area, multi-purpose room and kitchen and restroom would be added. In addition the soccer/baseball/softball field would be renovated and lighting, a basketball court, grass field, picnic/barbecue are, parking lot, landscaping and lighting throughout the park would be added.
“It has been a real team effort,” said Central Valley Empowerment Alliance Communications and Organizing director Art Rodriguez about the awarding of the grant.
“We had to reach out far and wide. Honestly for us it's huge. We're really excited. There were hundreds of applications and Poplar stood out.”
Rodriguez also credited State Senator Andy Vidak with helping to secure the grant.