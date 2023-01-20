Those in the city of Porterville are now being given a chance to help determine how funds to improve the quality of life in the community should be used.
The City of Porterville is taking comments through a survey to help determine the 2023/2024 Community Development Block Grant action plan. The survey gives those in the community a chance to provide feedback on existing programs funded by CDBG grants and to make suggestions on what they feel the community needs and for programs they think should be funded.
The City of Porterville receives funds from the federal Department of Housing and Development's Community Development Block Grant program. The action plan identifies the best way to use the funds to help those in low income and moderate income areas.
Funding is used in such areas as programs to provide affordable housing, for public housing improvements, removing barries to affordable housing, eveluating and reducing lead-based hazards, reducing the number of households living below the poverty line, providing economic opportunities, addressing the needs of lower income households, addressing underserved needs in the community and improving coordination between public and private housing and agencies to provide needed services.
Other areas in which CDBG grants can be used for include providing more parks and recreation opportunities in lower income areas.
The survey covers numerous programs offered by the city through CDBG grants and asks if those programs should continue. Those programs include the First Time Homebuyer Education program, the First Time Homebuyer Loan program, the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program, the Public Utilities Loan Program, ADA Wheelchair Accessibility Ramp Grant Program and the Fair Housing Education Program.
Economic development programs funded by the city through CDBG grants include the large business, small business and microenterprise loan programs. There's also a case management for permanent supportive housing and LINC Services through the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance funded through CDBG grants.
The city also uses CDBG grants for parks improvement, a youth center and improvement of sports fields.
The survey is available at the following links https://forms.gle/89foZXFoGWkJwPj17 in English
and https://forms.gle/sN6zRqpERcZbDiDx6in Spanish.
Surveys are also available at the Community Development Department at City Hall. For more information call (559 782-7460.
A meeting on the development of the CDBG Action Plan will be held at 5 p.m. February 16 at City Hall.
There are also now openings on the Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory and Housing Opportunities Committee. The committee advises the City Council on how to use CDBG funds.
Those who live in the city who are interested in serving on the committee can submit an application by January 30 to the City Clerk's Office, 291 N. Main, Porterville 93257 or by email to cityclerk@ci.porterville.ca.us Applications can be picked up at the City Clerk's Office at City Hall or downloaded at www.ci.porterville.ca.us/government/boards_commissions_committees_index.php