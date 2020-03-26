City providing meals for less fortunate, beginning today
In an effort to address food insecurity while many social assistance programs are temporarily limited, the City of Porterville will offer a free ‘grab and go’ lunch program, beginning Friday.
The program is targeted toward individuals currently experiencing homelessness. It will take place daily from noon-1 p.m. in the Jaye Street Park and Ride lot. The parking lot is located along the Tule River Parkway, behind the Villa Robles Apartments.
For the lastest updates on City of Porterville services, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us and follow the city's YouTube, Twitter, Instragram and Facebook pages. For more information, call 782-7536.